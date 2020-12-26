Mitchell County supervisors face a daunting new year

“The problem with mental health is when life gets harder for people,” Smolik said. “COVID doesn’t help. Money problems don’t help. Alcohol is another drug. It all leads to mental health issues.

“Mental health is so expensive. It’s a high-dollar problem. The unfortunate thing is that money is not available to fix the problems of mental health.”

Taxes make any issue a Catch-22. The public must fund any improvement. Yet it does remove the need to help the mentally ill, which affects all of society, not just those afflicted.

“Mental health disability services are capped at a certain levy as far as what we can assess for that service in Mitchell County,” Wherry said. “We only have so much funds to do so much. Some of those services are mandated by the State. If the State’s going to be mandating us to be doing things, they need to be funding those things.

“People don’t their taxes raised. I don’t like my taxes raised. Things aren’t free, and if you want more services, you have to pay for it. There isn’t an easy answer.”

Smolik believes the lack of mental healthcare stems from one source – an attempt to save money.

“It takes so much to run the world. Our debt is an issue for the public,” he said. “Unfortunately, mental health is the one that gets swept under the rug. It is an issue that will never go away.”

