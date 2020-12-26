Mitchell County supervisors face a daunting new year

All five supervisors to be sworn in this January attended the last Board meeting of 2020. They are not the only ones waiting anxiously for this year to end.
Afterward, they gathered together to speak of committees and budgets.
The Mitchell County Board of Supervisors will see four new members in January, as the represented districts expanded from three to five and the seat held by retiring supervisor Barb Francis was filled.
Mark Hendrickson believes that – the COVID-19 epidemic notwithstanding – the county has been traveling in a positive direction, but on roads that need improved. There has been growth in the past few years. He doesn’t want to go backward.
One obstacle is infrastructure.
“County roads have been falling behind in the past few years,” Hendrickson said. “There are bridges and hard-surface roads that need to be resurfaced to keep up with the heavy truck traffic. We have to keep the infrastructure going to get more people and industries to move here.”
Funding is always a concern, but COVID-19 has worsened the problem.
“I don’t think we have enough money for all three road projects,” Mike Mayer said of this year’s slate. “We might not be able to do them all.”
Another issue is housing – it’s affordability and availability. Mayer sees hope for Mitchell County.
“There are quite a few housing permits this year,” he said.
“We had a good program that was working, and I think it runs out this year,” Hendrickson said. “There is definitely a shortage of housing in Mitchell County and the surrounding area.”
Steve Smolik urges caution. He sees issues with affordable housing.
“It wasn’t for affordable housing,” Smolik said. “It was for high-end houses.
“In my opinion, it was totally used wrong. There was no structure or guidelines. It could be used by anybody – people who didn’t [need] money. It had nothing to do with new businesses. This was just lining the pockets of the wrong people.”
There is a connection between drawing people into the area and infrastructure. Improved roads help retain and bring people in, and at the same time, more people and more traffic means more money required for maintenance. In either case, opportunities for employment must be in place.
“We need to fill the jobs that are available,” Todd Frein said. “Some people coming to Osage, coming to Riceville don’t find housing. We need to be able to house people if they want to come here.
“We need to continue to strive to get industry and workers in town. And by workers I’m hoping that means families to continue all three schools in Mitchell County, who welcome families with open arms. The schools have done a good job getting through this pandemic.”
Mitchell County Conservation also helps attract people into the region, whether as tourists with money to spend or as potential settlers. Recreation is essential.
Smolik looks into the past in an attempt to anticipate the future. He is also not the biggest fan of overusing TIF.
“Forty years ago, a farmer could farm on 80 acres or 160 acres of land,” Smolik said. “When I went to school families had five, six, seven siblings.
“Well, they’re gone. The farm’s gone, the buildings are gone, bulldozed under and buried. You’re not farming 160 acres now. It takes 3,000, 4,000 acres of ground to farm. There’s where we’ve lost our people.”
Mitchell County has lost around 4,000 people since its peak.
“I hear this idea that if we don’t have economic development, the county’s going to go backwards," Smolik said. "Look at the northeast side of Osage. It’s all new builds. That used to be farmland. We’re not going backwards.
Smolik believes people just seem to think if we’re not borrowing money, using TIF and giving that money to economic development, we’re going backwards.
"I’m for TIF money for long term and all of Mitchell County benefits from it,” Frein said. “We’re for the people. We can’t please everybody, but we’ll do our best. We’re trying to get Mitchell County to grow.”
All these issues must be address under the specter of a pandemic, which also happens to be a financial drain.
“We’ll work through it,” Frein said. “Masks are very important things. With the vaccine that has come out, we’ll continue to look at how people react [physically] to that. I don’t think it’ll much different than it has been in the last six months.
“We’ll continue on until hopefully the pandemic goes away for us.”
Until then, money will be short.
“COVID has been a big thing in terms of how things will be funded,” Jim Wherry said. “What drives county government are property taxes, local option sales tax, road use tax funds.”
“People traveling here and hotel/motel tax is going to be down,” Hendrickson said. “Restaurants and everything downtown have been hurt, including in regard to tax base.”
The pandemic has prevented people from traveling, visiting local businesses and staying in hotels, and the results are passed down to employees. It is a vicious cycle, where employees then have less to spend at local businesses. And it all affects taxes.
“Government has shut down businesses,” Wherry added. “Some of those businesses aren’t going to come back. I have a problem with government’s heavy hand on people, affecting their lives. Yeah, we have bailout money that’s been issued, but the government is the people. You can’t just be printing money and make it all happen. It’s the people’s money.
“I hope state and federal government will realize people need to work. People want to work. There are a lot of businesses and people who don’t want the bailout—they want to show up for work and work.”
COVID-19 has also worsened the problem of mental healthcare, which most agree is in short supply in Iowa.
Part of Hendrickson’s campaign slogan was addressing the issue of mental healthcare access. Travel for access is too far. Though it is expensive, Hendrickson believes something must be done.
“If we had a nice facility in Osage, we could put something like that here at the hospital, or some other location,” he said. “It needs to be more localized.”
The closing of mental healthcare institutions a few years back was an attempt to localize, however, resources were not allocated at that time to make the change successful. There must be funding to make it more accessible, whether care is provided locally or offsite.
“The problem with mental health is when life gets harder for people,” Smolik said. “COVID doesn’t help. Money problems don’t help. Alcohol is another drug. It all leads to mental health issues.
“Mental health is so expensive. It’s a high-dollar problem. The unfortunate thing is that money is not available to fix the problems of mental health.”
Taxes make any issue a Catch-22. The public must fund any improvement. Yet it does remove the need to help the mentally ill, which affects all of society, not just those afflicted.
“Mental health disability services are capped at a certain levy as far as what we can assess for that service in Mitchell County,” Wherry said. “We only have so much funds to do so much. Some of those services are mandated by the State. If the State’s going to be mandating us to be doing things, they need to be funding those things.
“People don’t their taxes raised. I don’t like my taxes raised. Things aren’t free, and if you want more services, you have to pay for it. There isn’t an easy answer.”
Smolik believes the lack of mental healthcare stems from one source – an attempt to save money.
“It takes so much to run the world. Our debt is an issue for the public,” he said. “Unfortunately, mental health is the one that gets swept under the rug. It is an issue that will never go away.”
