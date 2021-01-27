Mitchell County Supervisors dig into economic development

After a lengthy discussion at the Mitchell County Supervisors meeting on Jan. 12, the Board continued discussion of placing the Economic Development Director under purview of the Supervisors at its Jan. 25 meeting. The Economic Development Commission was present for the debate.
Again, the Board made no decision on the matter.
Tony Stonecypher is currently the county's economic development director.
The issue was raised of the Board itself making the decision about whether Stonecypher should be directly under the Board.
As well, some supervisors question the necessity of the change.
“I feel the Board of Supervisors does not need to have the director underneath them,” Jim Wherry said. “I think that prohibits a lot of industry from coming to our county, [with the] privacy involved with it anymore. There’s the possibility some of these other entities that contribute to economic development might want to drop out simply because they don’t feel they’re being represented as well as they were in the past.”
At the Jan. 12 meeting, Stonecypher had explained how industry desires anonymity when coming into the county. Businesses want to be able to negotiate with landowners to buy property.
“I just wanted to say things worked so well when Brenda Dryer was here,” said former supervisor Betty McCarthy about the former executive director of Mitchell County Economic Development.
McCarthy added that the county is the envy of surrounding counties, in part due to the EDC.
“I kind of like [Stonecypher] as the director,” Smolik said. “There is more public getting behind change than staying [the way it is].”
He pointed to Mitchell County moving from three supervisors to five as an example of the change voters and taxpayers desire from county government.
“We need to sit down and work on this together,” Todd Frein said. “And try to make some – I don’t want to say improvements, because it’s a great thing – but maybe change some things around a little bit, and not just move personnel around.”
Discussion turned to a related issue, the affordable housing program. On the advice of Mitchell County Attorney Mark Walk, the supervisors eventually moved on from this discussion, as it was not directly related to the decision about the economic development director. Walk said the housing issue was not on the agenda and should not be discussed.
The Board asked Walk his opinion on the matter.
“I hate to comment too much on it,” Walk said of the economic development director being directly under the Board’s control. “That’s not my decision. That’s the supervisors’ [decision]. I would say if it was me right now, I kind of agree with [Frein] and Jim Wherry. Right now, I don’t know enough to make a decision.”
Walk also stated the public might want small changes to improve what is already a favorable position for the county, but that the economic development director being under the Board would be a major change. And since four of the supervisors are new, they should wait at least a few months to make a decision.
He also praised the progress made over the years by EDC.
“I think everybody would agree that the Economic Development Commission has done well,” Smolik said. “It started in 2003. The big complaints showed up when the money showed up. There needs to be change. How are we going to get change? Have a meeting like this. And have people yell at each other because they have to.”
