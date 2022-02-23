Mitchell County supervisors approve bid for HVAC project

At the Feb. 22 Mitchell County Board of Supervisors meeting, Mechanical Engineer Andrew Van Beek from Midwest Engineering provided more information on the Mitchell County Jail and Sheriff’s Office HVAC project, which the supervisors approved for bidding on Jan. 11.

Supervisor Jim Wherry said one of the ways of reducing costs would be removing the system from the geothermal loop and installing cooling towers, with a rough estimate of savings between $48,000 and $72,000. However, there would be higher gas heating costs. Geothermal would run around $9,000 less per year than the cooling towers. Estimated payback is seven years.

“So it’s not really a savings,” Wherry said of the cooling towers.

The cooling towers would require more maintenance than geothermal, Van Beek added.

Van Beek said that currently, while there is dehumidification, there is no humidification system in the jail and the secured areas. The cost for installing humidification is $40,000.

“Providing humidified air… goes a long ways to help with indoor air quality and in improving the overall health of the building,” Van Beek said. He recommended installing the humidification system.

Reusing the existing fans would save $32,000 or more.

Van Beek reported the new system would allow for more temperature control in individual rooms. Mitchell County Sheriff Greg Beaver said that currently a few offices run hotter or cooler than can be adjusted.

“Dispatch can be extremely hot or extremely cold,” Beaver said. “There doesn’t seem to be a middle ground.”

Van Beek recommended using this system, especially since the funding source is COVID-19 relief from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. HVAC upgrades are eligible for these grants. The project was designed based on guidelines provided by the U.S. Treasury Department.

“Our goal was to follow those guidelines in order to qualify for ARPA funding,” Wherry said after the board meeting.

Supervisor Todd Frein said the HVAC project would require using all relief funds. That left funding for a broadband project, which he was working on with others, depleted of that assistance.

“There’s going to be none left,” Frein said. “I’ve got to go back to the drawing board because I think we need the sheriff’s office done. It’s going to nickel and dime us over the years. I just want you guys to know I’m not happy, but I’m weighing things out here.”

At the Jan. 11 supervisors meeting, Van Beek reported the price of an HVAC project would most likely increase throughout the next few years. Midwest Engineering has seen price increases every six months for major equipment.

Van Beek said that since the HVAC project came in over budget, Midwest Engineering is waiving its five percent fee on the first round of change orders, and indicated the supervisors would need to accept one of the current bids no later than the March 8 board meeting, or they would need to rebid the project. He added the current plan was designed to minimize disruptions in the facility during construction.

The supervisors approved the bid for $1,885,695.28, including engineering service fees of $147,727.28, to Casper Plumbing and Heating of Decorah. Three companies attended the pre-bid conference personally, while one attended virtually. Casper Plumbing and Heating was the only bidder.

The engineering services timeline includes design through project closeout.

Frein, Mayer, Wherry and Supervisor Steve Smolik voted yes, while Supervisor Mark Hendrickson voted no.

“We’re going to do our best to find some cost savings for you,” Van Beek said.

In other business, Mitchell County Engineer Rich Brumm reported radio repeaters on one of the water towers in Osage are only 50 effective and needed to be replaced after 10 years of service. The replacement includes a new antenna and cables for a cost of around $6,700.

As well, the supervisors awarded a bid to Adam’s Plumbing and Heating for a 105,000 BTU heater in Mitchell County’s maintenance garage for $1,991.74.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0