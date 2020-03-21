Mitchell County supervisor asks board attendees to watch online

Chair Barb Francis opened the March 17 meeting of the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors by asking those who don’t normally participate in the weekly meetings to begin viewing the meetings online, until the threat of the coronavirus passes. The weekly meetings are still scheduled to be held at the regular time, but mainly restricted to those who have business with the board.

On Wednesday, the courthouse closed to the public until further notice. No public access to the courthouse building is available. County offices will remain staffed and you need to call ahead to determine if an in-person visit is needed. There is a drop box in the front entrance of the courthouse to drop off any business. The state has waived any possible penalties for not renewing your driver's license or plates, and residents now have until April 16 to pay their property taxes.

A public hearing was held regarding the amending of Ordinance 52, which deals with the issue of the flood plain in Mitchell County. The county had received no written comments on the amendment, and there were no public comments at the meeting, so supervisors voted to wave the first and second readings of Ordinance 52, and later voted to pass the amended Ordinance 52.