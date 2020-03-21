Mitchell County supervisor asks board attendees to watch online

Chair Barb Francis opened the March 17 meeting of the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors by asking those who don’t normally participate in the weekly meetings to begin viewing the meetings online, until the threat of the coronavirus passes. The weekly meetings are still scheduled to be held at the regular time, but mainly restricted to those who have business with the board.
On Wednesday, the courthouse closed to the public until further notice. No public access to the courthouse building is available. County offices will remain staffed and you need to call ahead to determine if an in-person visit is needed. There is a drop box in the front entrance of the courthouse to drop off any business. The state has waived any possible penalties for not renewing your driver's license or plates, and residents now have until April 16 to pay their property taxes.
A public hearing was held regarding the amending of Ordinance 52, which deals with the issue of the flood plain in Mitchell County. The county had received no written comments on the amendment, and there were no public comments at the meeting, so supervisors voted to wave the first and second readings of Ordinance 52, and later voted to pass the amended Ordinance 52.
Rich Brumm told the supervisors that to pave sections of road on Kirkwood Avenue from 465th Street to the state line, and a portion of Hickory Avenue from 465th to Toeterville, the county will have to widen the road and the right away. To add seven feet of right away on each side of the road, the county will have to obtain an easement from landowners along these sections of road. Brumm said there be a public meeting once the final plans are made for the road.
“I am concerned about putting so much rock along shoulders, which gets plowed into ditches and yards,” said Supervisor Stan Walk. Brumm told the board county employees have modified a machine that will help prevent this problem in the future. The modified machine, which can be attached to a tractor or road grader, will reclaim rock that has been displaced by weather and traffic, to reshape the shoulder. Brumm believes the machine will help to address shoulder issues along hard surfaced county roads, and save gravel as well.
The issue of the County Conservation Board wanting to create a wetland near the old county home also came before the board. The board had received several letters from landowners in the area who are concerned the proposed wetland will slow water draining from their land.
“You can’t block the natural flow of ground water,” said attorney Walk. “We have engineers saying this will not back water up on these landowners’ properties.”
When Stan Walk stated the study was not completed, but just in a preliminary stage, attorney Walk replied, “Those engineers are not going to put forth a plan to block water.”
Supervisor Steve Smolik inquired about how the wetland might affect neighboring tile lines.
“I have had neighbors call me, and I think they have a legitimate complaint,” said Francis, who encouraged the board to continue to monitor the situation.
Stan Walk indicated this might not be the board’s problem.
“As County Supervisors we can’t tell the Conservation Board what, or what not to do.”