Mitchell County still waiting for vaccines

As of Dec. 15, COVID-19 vaccines had not arrived in Osage, according to Mitchell County Public Health and Mitchell County Regional Health Center.
“The first vaccine coming in is from Moderna,” said Mitchell County Public Health Coordinator Jessa Ketelsen.
Healthcare workers will be the first vaccinated – anyone who will be in close contact on a daily basis with individuals such as hospital patients.
As well, big-chain pharmacies Walgreens and CVS will be present the week of Dec. 28 to vaccinate long-term care facility residents and staff.
“And then we’ll be providing it here for our staff and the hospital staff as well,” Ketelsen said.
In a Dec. 15 article, The Washington Post anticipated the Moderna vaccine would be authorized Friday (Dec. 18). A clinical trial showed the two-shot regimen to be 94 percent effective with no side effects.
The main hurdle is this approval, as well as to be provided an adequate supply.
“It’s very exciting to get them in,” Ketelsen said. “We’re looking for a kind of normalcy after the vaccines arrive. It doesn’t mean we’re going to stop wearing our facemasks or anything like that just yet, until hopefully the general population is vaccinated.”
Elaine Barreca, senior director of public relations for Mitchell County Regional Health Center, estimated the vaccine would not be available to the general public until next spring.
“The public assumed it would be out now,” Barreca said. “Rules state otherwise. There is a plan.”
While already possessing a containment vessel for Moderna, MCRHC recently received a second freezer set at 120 degrees below zero for the Pfizer vaccine.
The machines must wait a little longer for the vaccine they are meant to store.
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 641-421-0578, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!