Mitchell County still waiting for vaccines

As of Dec. 15, COVID-19 vaccines had not arrived in Osage, according to Mitchell County Public Health and Mitchell County Regional Health Center.

“The first vaccine coming in is from Moderna,” said Mitchell County Public Health Coordinator Jessa Ketelsen.

Healthcare workers will be the first vaccinated – anyone who will be in close contact on a daily basis with individuals such as hospital patients.

As well, big-chain pharmacies Walgreens and CVS will be present the week of Dec. 28 to vaccinate long-term care facility residents and staff.

“And then we’ll be providing it here for our staff and the hospital staff as well,” Ketelsen said.

In a Dec. 15 article, The Washington Post anticipated the Moderna vaccine would be authorized Friday (Dec. 18). A clinical trial showed the two-shot regimen to be 94 percent effective with no side effects.

The main hurdle is this approval, as well as to be provided an adequate supply.