Mitchell County seeks new engineering assistant

At the March 3 Mitchell County Supervisor’s Meeting, County Engineer Rich Brumm notified the board that he is beginning a search for an engineering assistant.

Brumm said the current assistant engineer may be retiring within a year, and Brumm wants to have a person trained when the assistant position becomes available. He stated that if the new employee is hired now, they will then be familiar with the Mitchell County system and will be ready when the current assistant county engineer retires.

“I just want you to know, I am going to have to advertise for an assistant engineer. We will do as much advertising as needed to get a qualified candidate. We will be looking for a candidate that has some Civil Engineering knowledge. I think finding one will be a challenge for us, because we are a small county in North Iowa, and not a metropolitan area. It would be nice if we can find someone with some experience or background in engineering,” said Brumm.

Brumm stated he might be contacting some smaller colleges to look for potential candidates.