Mitchell County seeks new engineering assistant

At the March 3 Mitchell County Supervisor’s Meeting, County Engineer Rich Brumm notified the board that he is beginning a search for an engineering assistant.
Brumm said the current assistant engineer may be retiring within a year, and Brumm wants to have a person trained when the assistant position becomes available. He stated that if the new employee is hired now, they will then be familiar with the Mitchell County system and will be ready when the current assistant county engineer retires.
“I just want you to know, I am going to have to advertise for an assistant engineer. We will do as much advertising as needed to get a qualified candidate. We will be looking for a candidate that has some Civil Engineering knowledge. I think finding one will be a challenge for us, because we are a small county in North Iowa, and not a metropolitan area. It would be nice if we can find someone with some experience or background in engineering,” said Brumm.
Brumm stated he might be contacting some smaller colleges to look for potential candidates.
Supervisor Stan Walk said he had contacted local banks to see if the county could refinance some county conservation loans to obtain lower interest rates. Walk reported that two loans at one area bank qualified for lower interest rates, and the board voted to refinance the those loans at the lower rate.
Walk suggested a smaller third loan could be transferred from one area bank to another to obtain a lower rate of interest. Council Women Francis asked Walk if transferring the loan would have any added costs. Walk said he would check into the situation, and report back to the board at a later date.