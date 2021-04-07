Mitchell County seeing mild rise in COVID-19 cases

Mitchell County Public Health Coordinator Jessa Ketelsen has seen the efficacy of the recent waves of vaccination with her own eyes.

It is moving Iowa one step closer to normal, but more importantly, it could save lives.

In many households, not everyone has been vaccinated. In some homes, it is only one person. In these instances, if someone in the family has been diagnosed with COVID-19, the vaccinated individual has not gotten sick. It is anecdotal proof that the mass inoculations are working.

Ketelsen indicates that two weeks after receiving the second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, a person can again be around others. They do not need to social distance, wear a mask or take other precautions.

However, it may be beneficial for those who have received vaccines to follow the safety recommendations, since the vaccines do not have a 100 percent efficacy rate. According to estimates by the CDC, effectiveness was approximately 90 percent two weeks after an individual received the second shot.

This week, Public Health is vaccinating approximately 1,600 people. Ketelsen said the average number of those vaccinated in one week is around 800. It varies on the number of doses sent from the State of Iowa that are available in Mitchell County.