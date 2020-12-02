Mitchell County Regional Health Center recognized for excellence

Mitchell County Regional Health Center has been recognized by The Chartis Center for Rural Health and the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health for overall excellence in two categories, Patient Perspective and Outcomes.

According to a press release, these honors are part of a Performance Leadership Award program that uses the results of the Hospital Strength INDEX® to recognize top quartile performance among Critical Access Hospitals and Rural and Community Hospitals.

“We are very pleased to receive this recognition of being in the top 25 percent of Critical Access Hospitals nationwide for both Patient Perspective and Outcomes,” said MCRHC CEO Shelly Russell in the release. “We have an exceptional, dedicated team at MCRHC that is committed to excellent patient care. These awards are a direct reflection of that commitment.”

According to the press release, while celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, the INDEX is the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance.

Based entirely on publicly available data sources, the INDEX methodology is the data foundation for a number of industry-leading rural recognition programs, rural health safety net-related research, and legislative initiatives.

Performance Leadership Award recipients are rural hospitals ranking in the 75th percentile or above in the INDEX performance pillars for Quality, Outcomes, or Patient Perspective.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 641-421-0578, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

