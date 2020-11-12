Mitchell County receives Internet grant

“The problem is that with COVID, there’s been such an emphasis on getting those connected that are not connected that there’s been a lot of state and federal money thrown towards connectivity," Byrnes said. "There’s nobody to do the work.

“That’s a problem right now. So I’ve actually reached out to some of our elected officials and said, ‘We can’t get the stuff in the ground because there are no contractors available.’”

Byrnes said that it is not a buyer’s market. Procuring fiber reportedly takes 20 to 25 weeks. By looking ahead earlier this year, Byrnes was able to bring in the material Mitchell needs. But that does not mean work will begin any time soon.

“Unfortunately, we still have some folks in Mitchell County that do not have adequate connectivity, especially if they’ve got kids in the school system," he said. "If they’ve got to go online, do remote learning, those students are suddenly at a disadvantage. If you’ve got parents that have the opportunity to work from home, they can’t do that."

Byrnes said the "have-nots" need to be eliminated.

"These grants are helping us achieve that," he said. "We’re pretty excited about getting people connected and leveling the playing field for everybody.”

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News.

