Mitchell County receives Internet grant

It has been one year since Osage Municipal Utilities received a ReConnect grant, which will be used to bring modern broadband structure to Mitchell.
On Oct. 30, OMU announced it had secured another grant. This one is intended for high-speed Internet service in Orchard.
“This is a very intense grant, very competitive,” said OMU General Manager Josh Byrnes. “We were happy to get the first one. We don’t know if there will be a third round. It all depends on the political climate and what happens moving forward out in Washington, D.C.”
However, despite the good news, OMU has not yet been able to implement the funds in Mitchell. The culprit is COVID-19.
After first receiving last year’s grant, Byrnes had planned to begin the project in spring.
“We’ve let out bids for that one this summer,” Byrnes said, “and all the bids came in way over budget. We went back to the drawing board and said, ‘OK, how can we make this work?’ We actually got some CARES Act money to couple with those USDA dollars to get into a manageable range.”
According to the USDA, the bipartisan Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act “provides fast and direct economic assistance for American workers, families and small businesses, and preserves jobs for our American industries.”
“The problem is that with COVID, there’s been such an emphasis on getting those connected that are not connected that there’s been a lot of state and federal money thrown towards connectivity," Byrnes said. "There’s nobody to do the work.
“That’s a problem right now. So I’ve actually reached out to some of our elected officials and said, ‘We can’t get the stuff in the ground because there are no contractors available.’”
Byrnes said that it is not a buyer’s market. Procuring fiber reportedly takes 20 to 25 weeks. By looking ahead earlier this year, Byrnes was able to bring in the material Mitchell needs. But that does not mean work will begin any time soon.
“Unfortunately, we still have some folks in Mitchell County that do not have adequate connectivity, especially if they’ve got kids in the school system," he said. "If they’ve got to go online, do remote learning, those students are suddenly at a disadvantage. If you’ve got parents that have the opportunity to work from home, they can’t do that."
Byrnes said the "have-nots" need to be eliminated.
"These grants are helping us achieve that," he said. "We’re pretty excited about getting people connected and leveling the playing field for everybody.”
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 641-421-0578, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.
