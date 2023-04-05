Home Health and Public Health Administrator Laura Huisman and Public Health Coordinator Jessa Ketelsen were present at the April 4 Mitchell County Board of Supervisors meeting to provide an update for their department.

Ketelsen reported that county health rankings and road maps have been released for Iowa for 2023, and Mitchell County is ranked number four out of 99 counties for health outcomes and health factors. Last year Mitchell County was ranked fifth.

The report is released annually and is based on health factors including healthy behaviors, physical environment, clinical care, social and economic factors as well as health outcomes such as the quality of life and life expectancy.

“That’s a big deal for Mitchell County to be ranked that high,” Ketelsen said.

Huisman indicated a service called language line was being used to help with language barriers. It has already been used for an immunization appointment.

“It worked well,” Huisman said. “We’ll have that service for all of our home health and public health residents that use our services…. I think that’ll be a great asset that we have. We do see (language barriers) every now and then, and I think we’re going to see it more and more.”

Huisman indicated there were around 200 different languages with the service, including sign language.

In other business, Huisman indicated that a new federal requirement is electronic visit verification for home health patients. It monitors the nurse’s or aide’s location and puts on a time stamp. They must time in and time out.

The requirement had been pushed back because of COVID-19.

“That’s going to cause a little bit more staff time before and after a visit, and it’s going to affect a little bit of the billing side too, because of course we’re not going to get paid if that’s not done, and then we have to make sure everything matches,” Baer said.

Huisman reported her department was under on revenues 1.55%. Expenses were 0.41% over. In March, they brought in about around $102,000, around $30,000 over the normal amount.

“So we’re not too bad on expenses and revenues,” Huisman said.

The Public Health Board approved the local public health grant for fiscal year 2024. They received $35,864, $62 less than the previous year. Huisman said that it goes down a little each year.

“It’s probably just going to keep slowly going down,” she said. “There’s nothing we can do about that.”

Huisman reported that the Home Health census was around 79. In March there were around 22 admissions, mostly Medicare and Medicaid, with 12 discharges, most due to goals being met. Others experienced change in care, where their conditions got worse and they were hospitalized or transferred to hospice.

Most referrals came from MercyOne in Mason City or from Mitchell County Regional Health Center in Osage.

Home Health and Public Health is still looking to hire a full-time or a part-time registered nurse.

That week was National Public Health Week. “There’s a lot of things that we do that people don’t realize,” Huisman said.

Ketelsen reported she had provided five CPR classes, four for healthcare workers or anyone in the healthcare field. The fifth was an OSHA-approved CPR class for infants and adults. She is also working with the Cedar River Complex in Osage to provide free CPR classes to the community.

“I’m passionate about it and I think that’s important for individuals to be knowledgeable and aware of CPR and how to provide it,” Ketelsen said.

Ketelsen indicated her department had administered 63 blood pressure screenings throughout the county, with two referrals to the clinic and one to the emergency room based off of the assessments.

Ketelsen has seen 33 Mennonite patients for immunizations, both at the clinic and in-house. Her department has provided 51 vaccines since the previous meeting.

“I did travel a couple of weeks ago to the Mennonite area,” Ketelsen said. “I went to four houses, and a lot of individuals come in and we provide a vaccine for them, so it was really successful as always, and I see it continuing to build up just as the word gets out and they communicate amongst each other.”

Ketelsen is also working to get a community pantry and a community fridge for the Stacyville area.

“I’ve had lots of individuals from the Stacyville area reach out to me,” Ketelsen said. “They lost their grocery store, they don’t have a lot of access. There’s quite an elderly population there in Stacyville.”

According to Ketelsen, a community pantry is like an old newspaper box, and dry goods can be placed within. She is still searching for a location for the community fridge. She will discuss the issue further at a future Stacyville City Council meeting.

“A lot of them seem excited about it,” Ketelsen said. “They feel it’s a need for their community.”

Some of Public Health’s priorities are mental health access, immunizations, preventative health care and healthy lifestyles and obesity. “We have a group of stakeholders that are meeting next Wednesday just to come up with goals and objectives for those priorities to be chosen.”

Ketelsen reported that as of March 31, Public Health is no longer mandated to report cases of COVID-19.

Regarding respiratory surveillance reports, statewide activity is low. The Mitchell County area is also low, though Public Health is seeing many cases of norovirus.

The Board of Supervisors also discussed the Substance Abuse Coalition’s opioid funding request, which was sent to them by Ketelsen.

Supervisor Jim Wherry indicated some of the uses could be NARCAN training for each of the fire departments in the county, as well as for screenings in schools.

Supervisor Mike Mayer suggested transportation and the inpatient cost of juvenile detention centers, including room and board, if the logs are for drugs. Mayer indicated that other counties are using opioid money for this purpose.

“It’s going for treatment,” Mayer said.

Mayer also mentioned that all counties he has spoken to are receiving more opioid settlement money than they anticipated. According to Mayer, some counties did not do the legwork to receive those funds, and therefore that money is being distributed across the state.

“That’s a good problem,” Wherry said.

“I don’t know if we’ll be getting $30,000 every year,” Mayer said. “Nobody seems to know.”

Ketelsen said there could be NARCAN training for law enforcement this year and training for the public the following year.

“I was just proposing to get a start on it,” Wherry said. “And then we’re going to have to figure (it) out. I don’t really know how to track that real well because it’s kind of vague right now. I’d like to use it, but we’ve got to make sure it’s going to work.”

Mitchell County Attorney Aaron Murphy mentioned there might be more funds coming from future opioid settlements.

“My assumption is if everything goes through, there’ll be a little more money coming,” Murphy said.