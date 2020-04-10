Mitchell County property assessments mailed out

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Recently, the Mitchell County Assessor’s office mailed assessment notices to property owners who had changes to their 2020 assessed valuations.

Vanguard Appraisals Inc. was contracted to reappraise all residential and ag dwelling property in Mitchell County for the 2020 assessment year. There has not been a residential reappraisal in Mitchell County since 1990.

Assessors statewide use what is commonly referred to as “Mass Appraisal Techniques” to value property. It differs from the appraisal techniques utilized by fee appraisers, who are concerned with the valuation of one specific property only. A CAMA system (Computer Aided Mass Appraisal) is used to develop an appraisal model to replicate the fair market value of properties by using local sales data, cost data, sales ratio studies and economic trends. This model can then be used with confidence to apply value to all properties within the county and ensure compliance with state assessment requirements.