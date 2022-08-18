Mitchell County prepares for murder trial

Mitchell County Sheriff Greg Beaver continues to prepare for the Jelani Faulk murder trial, whose start date was set earlier this year for Aug. 22 by Cerro Gordo District Judge DeDra Schroeder.

At that time, at the request of Faulk’s attorneys, Charles Kenville and Parker Thirnbeck, Schroeder ordered the trial moved from Cerro Gordo County to the Mitchell County Courthouse. Kenville and Thirnbeck wrote in their motion that media attention had become too intense, requiring a change of venue.

Faulk, 25, of Chicago, has been charged with felony first degree murder in the Oct. 3 Mason City shooting death of Christopher Tucker, 35, of Garner. When an officer at the scene attempted to order Faulk to the ground, police say Faulk pointed his weapon at the officer, who then shot Faulk three times.

“I’m going to assign a deputy to that case to work with Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office,” Beaver said at the Aug. 16 Mitchell County Board of Supervisors meeting. “They have the primary responsibility to maintain security in the courthouse.”

According to Beaver, the Cerro Gordo County Jail staff will have electronic keycards allowing them access to sections of the courthouse. One of the reasons Beaver is assigning the Mitchell County deputy sheriff to the case is for ease of movement for the defendant and the Cerro Gordo staff.

During the trial, Faulk will be held in the Mitchell County Jail. Beaver indicated that the defendant’s bathroom breaks will be in the basement of the Courthouse.

According to Beaver, Faulk would be dressed in civilian clothes.