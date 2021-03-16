Mitchell County prepares for Main to Main

For the fourth consecutive year, runners will pack the streets and roadways of Osage, St. Ansgar and other parts of Mitchell County as officials announced the Main 2 Main event is a go for 2021.
“It’s a big time event that happens in August,” said director of the Cedar River Complex Gayle Nelson, who also is director for the Main 2 Main, at the March 16 Board of Supervisors meeting.
Last year, to get more local participants involved, organizers added a 5K to the Main 2 Main’s 10K, full marathon and half marathon. The event begins in Osage and runs through Mitchell and St. Ansgar and back.
“The goal of Main 2 Main is to bring the communities together,” Nelson said. “It’s a great event for the community to volunteer for. We couldn’t do it without our volunteers.”
For Nelson, of immediate concern is the Foothill Avenue project set to take place this summer. She wants to make sure the route is accessible, and is asking the Board to try to work the project around the Main 2 Main. Foothill is scheduled to be repaved, and Nelson needs to know if participants can run on the road.
“The project is set up to be completed before that time period,” Mitchell County Engineer Rich Brumm said, adding that once there is a contractor for the project the timeline should come into focus. He also suggested encouraging the contractor to set work to begin after the Main to Main. “Everything is unpredictable, but we’ll certainly work with you on that.”
Nelson wanted a guarantee that if the project is not done by then, there will still be a way to run the Main 2 Main.
“I’m here today to try to get that Foothill Avenue closed,” she said.
The Main 2 Main race is Aug. 21.
“We’re planning it full-speed right now," Nelson said. "I think it helps so much for our county, because [participants] stayed at our hotels, they shopped at all our businesses, they ate as well.”
Last year, runners from over 28 states and Mexico participated. For the marathon, there were 80 runners, 40 of whom were Boston qualifiers.
While supervisor Jim Wherry does not have a problem with drivers from out of town not being allowed to use the route, he wants to keep the race from becoming a nuisance to Mitchell County residents. He requested a plan for the local population to have easy access to their houses and their businesses.
Wherry said that last year a semi-truck was delayed by the event, and needed escorted to a farm bin site.
Nelson said they will attempt to send a letter to all residencies along the route to inform them ahead of time of the race plan.
“I think each year the local people on the road know what’s going on,” Brumm said.
Wherry suggested a pilot car to escort vehicles to their destinations.
“I think it’s a really good thing you’re doing here,” Wherry told Nelson. “I just want to make sure that it never gets to be a problem with the public. That’s why I want this to run smooth.”
“Last year, we did hold it through a pandemic, and also a lightning delay,” Nelson said. “So it’s the worst nightmare, but it worked out really well because we were one of the few races in the whole nation to have this event. I can’t tell you how thankful all the members, the runners, even the volunteers were to be able to run.”
Entry fee for the full marathon, which is run on a USA Track and Field certified course, is $80, for the half marathon $55, for the 10K $30, and for the 5K $20. For more information, visit the CRC’s Main to Main page at https://www.cedarrivercomplex.com/main-to-main-marathon.
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.