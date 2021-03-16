Mitchell County prepares for Main to Main

For the fourth consecutive year, runners will pack the streets and roadways of Osage, St. Ansgar and other parts of Mitchell County as officials announced the Main 2 Main event is a go for 2021.

“It’s a big time event that happens in August,” said director of the Cedar River Complex Gayle Nelson, who also is director for the Main 2 Main, at the March 16 Board of Supervisors meeting.

Last year, to get more local participants involved, organizers added a 5K to the Main 2 Main’s 10K, full marathon and half marathon. The event begins in Osage and runs through Mitchell and St. Ansgar and back.

“The goal of Main 2 Main is to bring the communities together,” Nelson said. “It’s a great event for the community to volunteer for. We couldn’t do it without our volunteers.”

For Nelson, of immediate concern is the Foothill Avenue project set to take place this summer. She wants to make sure the route is accessible, and is asking the Board to try to work the project around the Main 2 Main. Foothill is scheduled to be repaved, and Nelson needs to know if participants can run on the road.