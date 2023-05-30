Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Veterans still remember. The brave travelled overseas to distant shores to fight for their country. While Iraq and Afghanistan are not soon forgotten, the Greatest Generation is passing on, leaving the living to preserve the memory of World War II. And American soldiers are still dying as they volunteer for service in the Ukraine War.

The Osage Community High School marching band led the parade to the Osage Cemetery on May 29. It was a sunny, pleasant morning. The band retired to their seats in the grass as the ceremony began.

Legion Commander Mick Schweiger was the featured speaker at the annual Memorial Day services. The Gettysburg Address was recited by Osage Community High School graduating senior Bailey Nasstrom. The Post 278 Memorial Squad offered the rifle salute. America the Beautiful was sung by Will Holzer.

Wreaths adorned gravestones shadowed by oak trees, with flowers for loved ones and flags for veterans.

There were prayers offered and a moment of silence for those who served. A poem, "In Flanders Fields," was read, emphasizing the cost of freedom:

"In Flanders fields the poppies blow / Between the crosses, row on row, / That mark our place; and in the sky / The larks, still bravely singing, fly / Scarce heard amid the guns below.

"We are the Dead. Short days ago / We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow, / Loved and were loved, and now we lie, / In Flanders fields.

"Take up our quarrel with the foe: / To you from failing hands we throw / The torch; be yours to hold it high. / If ye break faith with us who die / We shall not sleep, though poppies grow / In Flanders fields."