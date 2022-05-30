 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mitchell County honors the fallen on Memorial Day

  • Updated
  • 0

As wars continue to rage across the world, Mitchell County took a moment to honor American lives lost throughout the years.

Osage Memorial Day flags

American flags at the Osage Cemetery on Memorial Day.

The Osage Community High School marching band led the Memorial Day procession on May 30, the sun glinting off their brass instruments as the students marched in step. Wreaths adorned gravestones shadowed by oak trees. Flowers for loved ones and United States flags for veterans.

After the colors were marched to the Osage Cemetery, Pastor Dixie Laube of the United Church of Christ offered the invocation and benediction. 2022 Osage High School graduate Loreal Scott read the Gettysburg Address. The Post 278 Memorial Squad provided the rifle salute. Alexa Thyer played taps echoed by Ian Schwarting.

With words not enough to express gratitude for the cost of freedom, there was a moment of silence for the fallen. From those who fired muskets during the Revolutionary War to pilots who fly F-22 Raptors in the present day, all those who served in the armed forces were honored.

Memorial Day taps 2022 Alexa Thyer

Osage's Alexa Thyer plays taps. As well, graduating Osage senior Loreal Scott read the Gettysburg Address during the 2022 Memorial Day ceremony on May 30.
Memorial Day rifle salute 2022

The Post 278 Memorial Squad provide the rifle salute during Memorial Day services at the Osage Cemetery.
Memorial Day Osage band 2022

The Osage Community High School band marches to the Memorial Day ceremony.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

