Mitchell County honors the fallen on Memorial Day

As wars continue to rage across the world, Mitchell County took a moment to honor American lives lost throughout the years.

The Osage Community High School marching band led the Memorial Day procession on May 30, the sun glinting off their brass instruments as the students marched in step. Wreaths adorned gravestones shadowed by oak trees. Flowers for loved ones and United States flags for veterans.

After the colors were marched to the Osage Cemetery, Pastor Dixie Laube of the United Church of Christ offered the invocation and benediction. 2022 Osage High School graduate Loreal Scott read the Gettysburg Address. The Post 278 Memorial Squad provided the rifle salute. Alexa Thyer played taps echoed by Ian Schwarting.

With words not enough to express gratitude for the cost of freedom, there was a moment of silence for the fallen. From those who fired muskets during the Revolutionary War to pilots who fly F-22 Raptors in the present day, all those who served in the armed forces were honored.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.