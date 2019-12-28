Mitchell County Historical Museum unveils 'Christmas Memories'

Jerry Fisk is a board member of the Mitchell County Historical Society. He also leads our Cataloging Team at the museum. Jerry has brought in a very special camera for our display. It was the one he used when he taught school in Osage and was also in charge of the school yearbooks. The camera case resembles a fishing tackle box. Each compartment holds various gadgets he would attach to the camera, each having a specific purpose. It couldn’t have been very easy to operate the complicated-looking camera and keep all of the kids standing still for their photos, but somehow he always he managed!

Also on display are cameras from the museum’s own collection. Some of these cameras were donated by Frank Frazee, Maurice Kathan, Chuck Laures, and Art Tesch. The Conklin family cameras are on display, and lastly, the largest camera in the museum’s collection is on display. It was donated by the Mitchell County Press News and is quite possibly the largest camera you might ever see. It is displayed on our second floor. Be prepared to be amazed by its dramatic size!

When you stop in to see our Christmas Memories display, you can also participate in a contest, if you’d like. Our volunteers were asked to submit photos of themselves, and your job will be to guess who they are.