Mitchell County Historical Museum unveils 'Christmas Memories'

The Mitchell County Historical Museum unveiled its newest display recently, “Christmas Memories.”
Looking back over the years, remembering past Christmases spent with family and friends, how did we preserve those moments in time? Whether it was 100 years ago or just last week, the camera was without a doubt the most common way to save up treasured memories of time spent with loved ones.
In 1888, George Eastman offered the first camera for sale to the public. He called it the Kodak. The rest, as we say, is history.
My oldest brother, Merlin Bishop, collects cameras. He grew up in Osage, graduating from Osage High School in 1973. His love of photography and his collection of cameras got its start in the 1970s. Merlin and his wife, Judy, live in Rudd. Together they’ve raised three children. They were always taking photos at family parties and holiday gatherings. Merlin was also the photographer for several weddings.
Now that their family is grown and Merlin and Judy are proud grandparents, they have even more reasons to take plenty of photos. Merlin has acquired quite a collection of old cameras over the years. When he counted them recently, to his surprise, his collection had grown to some 400 cameras.
We asked him to share some of them with us for our Christmas Memories exhibit. He brought in a nice sampling of old box cameras, folding cameras, 8 mm movie cameras, a Crystal Magic Lantern from the 1800s, and Japanese spy cameras from World War II.
Jerry Fisk is a board member of the Mitchell County Historical Society. He also leads our Cataloging Team at the museum. Jerry has brought in a very special camera for our display. It was the one he used when he taught school in Osage and was also in charge of the school yearbooks. The camera case resembles a fishing tackle box. Each compartment holds various gadgets he would attach to the camera, each having a specific purpose. It couldn’t have been very easy to operate the complicated-looking camera and keep all of the kids standing still for their photos, but somehow he always he managed!
Also on display are cameras from the museum’s own collection. Some of these cameras were donated by Frank Frazee, Maurice Kathan, Chuck Laures, and Art Tesch. The Conklin family cameras are on display, and lastly, the largest camera in the museum’s collection is on display. It was donated by the Mitchell County Press News and is quite possibly the largest camera you might ever see. It is displayed on our second floor. Be prepared to be amazed by its dramatic size!
When you stop in to see our Christmas Memories display, you can also participate in a contest, if you’d like. Our volunteers were asked to submit photos of themselves, and your job will be to guess who they are.
If you haven’t been to our museum, we are located just inside the CRC Complex at 809 Sawyer Drive, in the curved building between City Park and the Osage School. Enter the parking lot on South 7th Street. Our building is handicap friendly with an elevator, and admission is always free.
The museum is open Wednesday through Sunday afternoons, from 1 pm to 5 pm. We are closed Mondays and Tuesdays. If you have any questions about our display, we can be reached at (641) 832-2574 or mchsosage@gmail.com. The display will run through the end of February.