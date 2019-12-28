Mitchell County health center audit report released

In an audit report released last month by CliftonLarsonAllen LLP, revenues for the Mitchell County Regional Health Center in Osage totaled $29,079,486 for the year ended June 30, 2019, an 11.6% increase from the prior year.

According to the report, the revenues included $25,639,739 in net patient revenue, $2,551,775 of other operating revenue, and $152,290 of investment income.

Expenses for the year totaled $27,890,439, an 11.1% increase from the prior year, and included $9,992,384 for salaries and wages, $3,385,692 for employee benefits, and $12,499,787 for supplies and other expenses.

A copy of the audit report is available for review in the Hospital CEO’s office, in the Office of the Auditor of State, and on the Auditor of State's website at htpps://auditor.iowa.gov/auditor-reports.

