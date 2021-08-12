Mitchell County Fair holds Ribbon Auction

2021 Mitchell County 4H/FFA Ribbon Auction

The participation of 26 buyers made the 2021 annual Mitchell County 4-H/FFA Ribbon Auction another resounding success this year.

A total of 84 ribbons were auctioned bringing an average price of $766.96 compared to 75 ribbons auctioned last year averaging $460.27 per ribbon.

The total amount raised at the 2021 Ribbon Auction was $64,425.

Additional donations to the 4-H Ribbon Fund were received from CUSB Bank, First Citizens Bank, and the Home Trust and Savings Bank to support youth activities in the county.

Area auctioneers supported the program by donating their time to call the auction. Auctioneers were: Dean and Lyle Eastman; and Frank Fox. Katie Elgin and Jen Christensen, Farm Credit Services; Shari Klaes and Malayne Meyer clerked the sale and helped with moving the exhibitors into the sale arena. Dean Sponheim served as the ring announcer.

The results by species are as follows: Beef – 47 ribbons sold averaging $770.21 per ribbon; Swine – 15 ribbons sold averaging $755.00; Dairy/Dairy Goat – 10 ribbons sold averaging $805 per ribbon; Sheep – 4 ribbons sold averaging $787.50 and Meat Goats – 8 ribbons sold averaging $687.50 per ribbon.