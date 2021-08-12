Mitchell County Fair holds Ribbon Auction

2021 Mitchell County 4H/FFA Ribbon Auction
The participation of 26 buyers made the 2021 annual Mitchell County 4-H/FFA Ribbon Auction another resounding success this year.
A total of 84 ribbons were auctioned bringing an average price of $766.96 compared to 75 ribbons auctioned last year averaging $460.27 per ribbon.
The total amount raised at the 2021 Ribbon Auction was $64,425.
Additional donations to the 4-H Ribbon Fund were received from CUSB Bank, First Citizens Bank, and the Home Trust and Savings Bank to support youth activities in the county.
Area auctioneers supported the program by donating their time to call the auction. Auctioneers were: Dean and Lyle Eastman; and Frank Fox. Katie Elgin and Jen Christensen, Farm Credit Services; Shari Klaes and Malayne Meyer clerked the sale and helped with moving the exhibitors into the sale arena. Dean Sponheim served as the ring announcer.
The results by species are as follows: Beef – 47 ribbons sold averaging $770.21 per ribbon; Swine – 15 ribbons sold averaging $755.00; Dairy/Dairy Goat – 10 ribbons sold averaging $805 per ribbon; Sheep – 4 ribbons sold averaging $787.50 and Meat Goats – 8 ribbons sold averaging $687.50 per ribbon.
The Ribbon Auction was managed by a committee comprised of members of the fair board, 4-H and Youth Committee, a 4-H leader and a ribbon buyer. Members include: Galen Barker, Glen Barker, Kyle Mehmen, Rick Sletten, all of Osage; and Brian Kruse, St. Ansgar.
A promotional campaign was conducted prior to the fair. In addition, successful bidders were provided a packet that contained a picture of the exhibitor and his/her project, plus a certificate and ribbon. The Ribbon Auction Committee extends a heartfelt thank you to the many volunteers who took the pictures and prepared the packets.
A 10 percent commission was deducted from each ribbon sale to pay for the cost of promotion. The balance of these funds will be used to provide educational experiences for 4-H members in the county. The FFA chapters will receive the balance of their ribbons sold for their projects.
Businesses and individuals who registered for a bid number received a coupon for a free ice cream cone compliments of the Mitchell County Dairy Promotion group.
Buyers at this year's auction purchasing ribbons and the number purchased are: Friends of 4-H & FFA (20-see below for members); Osage Cooperative Elevator (12); Patterson Seed, Osage (6); Main Realty-Clarence Kruse, Osage (4); St. Ansgar State Bank, St. Ansgar (4); Pinicon Farms, McIntire (4); Farmers State Bank, St. Ansgar (4); L.R. Falk Construction, St. Ansgar (3); Pro Cattle, Charles City (3) Absolute Energy, St. Ansgar (3); JMH Tiling, Little Cedar (2); Doug and Diane Miller, Greene (2); Robert Conley Livestock, Georgetown, KY (2); SEMA Equipment, Grand Meadow, MN (2); Jerry Ferrie, Cresco (2); Iowa Cattle Marketing, Riceville (1); ASM Trucking, Osage (1); Rick Brumm, Stacyville (1); Brumm Dairy, Stacyville (1); Meitner Dairy, Osage (1), Chuck & Gloria Kolbet, Manchester (1); Verlyn & Sue Mullenbach, Stacyville (1); Johnson Oil & LP, Osage (1); Schwarck Seeds, Riceville (1); Waylon Brown, Osage (1); B & B Farms, McIntire (1). Friends of 4-H/FFA
Friends of Mitchell County 4-H/FFA is a buying group comprised of ribbon auction supporters including: Osage Vet Clinic; Mitchell County Cattleman; Mitchell County Corn & Soybean Growers; Andy Johnson – Golden Harvest; Beland Ag Risk Services; Brumm Dairy; CountrySide Construction II, Inc. ; L.R. Falk Construction; Mitchell County Fair Board; Popp Excavating Inc.; Sponheim Sales and Services; St. Ansgar Mills; Valent BioSciences Corporation; Nack and Associates, Inc.; Marks Tractor & Implement; Bruce and Carolyn Gerdts; Spahn and Rose Lumber Co.; Wrightz Auction Co, LLC; Casey's General Store; Elgin Custom Carpentry; Focus Insurance Team; Mitchell County Farm Bureau; Perry and Kim Weigle; Top of Iowa Car Wash; Adams Plumbing & Heating; 218 Fuel Express; Eagle Eye Appraisal - Michael Wertz; Galen and Audrey Barker; Main Realty; Mauser Insurance; Rader Plumbing; Teluwut; Weber Auto Parts; Barker Seed & Technology; Steve's Sweet Corn & Produce.