Mitchell County Fair earns Blue Ribbon

The Mitchell County Fair, held in Osage in August, has been awarded the 2021 Blue Ribbon Fair Award by the Board of Directors of the Association of Iowa Fairs. The award was presented to the Fair’s Board of Directors at the Association’s 2021 Conference and Annual Meeting, which was held Dec. 10 through Dec. 12 at the Airport Holiday Inn in Des Moines. The Mitchell County Fair was chosen to receive the award from all the fairs in the Association’s North Central District, according to an Association of Iowa Fairs press release.

“One member fair in each of the Association’s six fair districts in Iowa is presented this award each year.” stated Thomas Barnes, Executive Director of the Association. “The fair that receives this award must have shown progress in providing service to the youth programs in their community, plus show distinguished service (in) the community in both the Fair and interim events. My wife Sue and I have visited the Mitchell County Fair each year and we found it does indeed serve very well the community as outlined in the guidelines of this award.

“The Board of Directors of the Association of Iowa Fairs would like to extend to its sincere appreciation to the Mitchell County Fair Board and their spouses for their commitment to their fair, and to the fair industry in Iowa.” Barnes added. “We also would like to thank the Mitchell County Extension Service, 4-H leaders and members, area FFA Chapters and all the many other area volunteers that are involved with the Fair. They all combined make the Mitchell County Fair a Blue Ribbon Fair.”

According to the press release, the Association of Iowa Fairs is the organizational body of the fair industry in Iowa. It has as its members the 105 county fairs of Iowa and the Iowa State Fair, and 132 associate members such as carnivals, entertainment agencies, festivals, chambers, concessionaires, special attractions and suppliers of the industry. Together, the members of the Association work together to promote and strengthen the fair industry in Iowa.

The 2022 officers of the Association Board are President Steve Voss of Sibley, First Vice President Danny Olson of Red Oak and Second Vice President Jon Baltes of Hampton. The immediate Past President is Randy Beckman of Sperry. Thomas and Susan Barnes of Cresco serve as the Association’s Executive Director and Executive Secretary/Treasurer respectively, and are associated with the Mighty Howard County Fair in Cresco.

For further information on the Association of Iowa Fairs, which dates back to 1907 and is located in Cresco, visit www.iowafairs.com or call 563-547-4996.

