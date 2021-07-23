Mitchell County Fair celebrating 150 years

After 150 years, Mitchell County is still celebrating its fair. The first was not far removed from the Civil War, and though the fair has staying power, 2020 almost did not count.

Adam Norby has been Board president for one summer. He could not have picked a worse time to step into that role.

“We hoped to have a fair last year,” he said. “It didn’t work out.”

The focus was on safety – on what could not be done. The fair had never been sanitized so well. Now, the pendulum has swung from almost nothing in 2020 to a 150th anniversary.

“It’s hard to know what’s enough,” Norby said. “What do we do to make it special? Just having the fair again is special. That’s a milestone in itself.”

Grandstands

Audrey Barker has been secretary of the Mitchell County Fair Board since 2015. Last year, it was difficult for her to watch the grandstands not fill with spectators.

She also felt sympathy for the children who worked hard all year, yet found themselves without an audience.