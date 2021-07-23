Mitchell County Fair celebrating 150 years

After 150 years, Mitchell County is still celebrating its fair. The first was not far removed from the Civil War, and though the fair has staying power, 2020 almost did not count.
Adam Norby has been Board president for one summer. He could not have picked a worse time to step into that role.
“We hoped to have a fair last year,” he said. “It didn’t work out.”
The focus was on safety – on what could not be done. The fair had never been sanitized so well. Now, the pendulum has swung from almost nothing in 2020 to a 150th anniversary.
“It’s hard to know what’s enough,” Norby said. “What do we do to make it special? Just having the fair again is special. That’s a milestone in itself.”
Grandstands
Audrey Barker has been secretary of the Mitchell County Fair Board since 2015. Last year, it was difficult for her to watch the grandstands not fill with spectators.
She also felt sympathy for the children who worked hard all year, yet found themselves without an audience.
“They didn’t get to show everyone their projects,” Barker said. “I was in 4-H. My kids were in 4-H and FFA. They put long hours into it, and yes they had their show, but it was a limit of two visitors. We live-streamed it, but it’s just not quite the same.
“Nobody got to see the static exhibits. Anybody who took photos or did woodworking or some other project, no spectators got to come through the building to see those. It’s heart wrenching for the kids.”
“They were never face-to-face with a judge,” Norby said. “They brought livestock in and then took them home that day.”
Not only were the grandstands empty, the events held there are the fair’s money makers each year. They were impossible to replace; those funds help bring people back each summer.
This led to a difficult choice.
“You do your grandstand events or you do stuff for the kids,” Barker said. “And we chose the kids."
As a consequence of this choice, the fair did not have funds for projects.
“So this year we’re trying to get two years’ worth of projects done in preparation for this,” Barker said. “We’ve put a lot of time and effort trying to get everything accomplished.”
Barker is too busy preparing to put much thought into the fair’s milestone year. But she is confident this will be a good summer to attend, and that the hard work of both organizers and 4-H and FFA students will make it worthy of celebrating 150 years.
Carnival
The fair is not skimping on safety measures in 2021, but there is difference. Norby can feel it. While last year’s fair was limited, it counted as the 149th.
He knows 150 years is a big deal. Like Barker, it is difficult for him to find time to appreciate it.
“Everybody wants to get out,” Barker said. “I’ve heard from all the other fairs – they’ve had a huge turnout just because people are tired of sitting at home.”
Norby is also hoping for a large turnout of vehicles for Tuff Trucks, the demolition derby and the figure 8 race. If car events before the fair are indicative, crowd sizes should be impressive once the gates open Aug. 4.
According to Norby, COVID-19 hit the fair in other ways. Without fairs to serve, the carnival that Mitchell County used went out of business. Even if fairs wanted to hire a carnival, the lack of revenue from grandstand events made it difficult. It left the Mitchell County Fair scrambling.
“It’s hard to find a carnival,” Norby said. “You have to find one with dates open – a lot of carnivals have established dates for years.”
Norby feels fortunate to have found Midwest Rides out of Sioux City. Midwest Rides felt lucky as well, as they had an empty week in their season ready to be filled. And it was on the way. After Osage, they will travel to Farmington, Minnesota.
Norby also feels blessed to find daily entertainment such as the Miller Petting Zoo, Wild World of Animals, and Granpa Cratchet.
“We’ve expanded this year,” he said. “We usually have one show. For the 150th, we tried to have more on-ground entertainment – more activity throughout the day.”
On Friday and Saturday night there will be free live music in the beer garden sponsored by Limestone Brewers.
For good measure, Pay Doyle of Floyd will wield a chainsaw to carve wood. A microcosm of the fair, his work appeals to both young and old while he coaxes bears out of tree stumps.
Fireworks
What makes this fair more difficult is that Norby and the others are out of practice. The ritual was disrupted in 2020.
“When we do consecutive years, everything keeps rolling,” he said.
Early in 2021, the Board planned a full year of fair activities. Yet they also did not know if they could hold a fair. The schools were still four days a week and masks were mandatory, and Mitchell County was only a few months removed from the deadliest time of the pandemic.
But the fever broke. Now people want to celebrate. They want to leave their houses and ride the Ferris wheel.
The 150th anniversary has not been completely forgotten by those busy with the fair's mundane details. New this year are firework displays on Friday and Saturday night. People will party like it’s 1899. In the 19th century, they farmed with horses. In 2021, Mitchell County Farm Bureau will have a tractor cab simulator.
Many fairs host only hot rod tractor pulls – for them, the days of the farmer bringing his rig into town to roar down the track are gone. But not in Osage. The tractors in the pull are still used to farm.
“It’s been a tradition for them for a lot of years, and they look forward to it,” Norby said. “We have a great facility. Tractor pullers love to come back because of how we’re able to set it up. We have great people who know what they’re doing when they set up a tractor pull.”
The pros drive cars and tractors. Volunteers drive the fair.
“People in the community can bring things they worked hard on,” Norby said. “We’ve got a community where you can bring your kids to the fair and trust they’ll be safe. They can ride on rides and see their friends and be together.”
It might not be as loud as a hot rod tractor, but children still have the pedal pull – a staple of county fairs. There are local youth vendors that set up shop, including the Osage High School FFA and Little Devils Wrestling.
When it is all done, Norby just hopes to sleep. He farms, works in town, and all the while prepares for the fair.
“We want to put on a good show for those kids,” he said. “Helping them do that year after year and have good memories is what it’s all about.”
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.