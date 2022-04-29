Mitchell County Democrats to host Pints and Politics

The Mitchell County Democrats are set to host a Pints and Politics event to meet the 2022 candidates.

According to the press release, the event will be held at Limestone Brewers in Osage at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 12. It will be in the back room to best accommodate accessibility. Second Congressional District candidate Liz Mathis and Iowa Senate District 30 candidate Whitney Mixdorf are scheduled to attend.

Open to the public, the event will be an opportunity to meet the candidates as well as enjoy lively conversation about politics with fellow Mitchell County residents. Attendees will pay for their own food and beverages.

Mathis of Hiawatha has been a journalist, a non-profit leader, and an Iowa State Senator representing parts of Linn County. She grew up on a farm in eastern Iowa. As a State Senator she has been a member of the Agriculture Committee, and also has focused on issues such as children, Iowa’s economy and educational growth. She and her husband, Mark, are raising two children. Mathis is running against incumbent Republican Rep. Ashley Hinson.

Mixdorf of Clear Lake is a small business owner, running South Shore Donut Company. She is Vice Chair of the Cerro Gordo County Democratic Central Committee, and Co-Chair of the Communications Committee for the New Iowa Project. She aims to be a champion for families and small businesses, help family farmers, and is a strong advocate for the public education system and teachers. She and her husband, John, are raising three children. Mixdorf is running against incumbent Republican Sen. Waylon Brown.

According to the press release, other statewide and local Iowa Democratic candidates have been invited but attendance has not yet been confirmed.

Mitchell County Democrats and Independent voters are particularly encouraged to attend. More information about Mitchell County Democrats can be found at https://www.facebook.com/mitchelldemsia.

