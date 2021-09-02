Mitchell County dealing with flood damage

At the Aug. 31 board of supervisors meeting, Mitchell County Engineer Rich Brumm echoed Olson’s sentiment. The situation could have been much worse, as Brumm’s secondary roads crews dealt with the flood’s destruction. Brumm believes the drought helped prevent further damage.

“I think what saved us was having a full stand of healthy crops slow the water down,” Brumm said. “And then being dry to begin with, that first round of two inches might’ve started soaking in, and got the rivers to the normal flows.”

Gravel was washed away, a few bridges were compromised and a dam near Mitchell was damaged. There was also wind damage. Brumm estimated the total dollar amount at around $200,000 for the rock roads alone. One blade runner counted 60 areas of damage just in his territory. Olson and Brumm are also waiting for a disaster declaration, which could become presidential.

Olson said it could take $250,000 to $500,000 to repair the Mitchell dam, and $750,000 total for Mitchell County. Money from FEMA would help ameliorate the cost.

During the three-day downpour, it was not just about the price of fixing the roads. Cities like Osage were in a flash flood warning, and roads with a history of flooding were closed. Olson was busy checking the rivers during the torrent.