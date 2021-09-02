Mitchell County dealing with flood damage

Last week, lightning lit up the night sky as cars crossed the roads of Mitchell County. It was not enough to illuminate the swelling streams and rivers, and vehicles drove through rising water without seeing what was coming.
The saving grace is that the flooding was minor, according to the county’s bridge gauges. Depending on location, around a foot of rain fell over the span of three days.
It was a rude way to end a drought.
According to Mitchell County E-911 Coordinator Kris Olson, these flooding events are becoming more frequent. This is true across the state, with what were once considered 500-year floods becoming five-year floods. Olson can plan, but he can’t stop the rain.
Olson coordinates with supervisors and mayors for such measures as ditch cleaning and better drainage to draw away the water, as well as navigating Mitchell County’s hazard mitigation plan.
“We’re relatively lucky where we live,” Olson said, “as far as being upstream from the Cedar, the Little Cedar, the Wapsipinicon. We’re around the beginning point of the rivers. And individuals who do choose to live around the rivers have prepared themselves.”
He added that counties like Howard and Chickasaw were not as lucky.
“Basically, throughout the years, we’ve been pretty well equipped to manage the rains,” he said. “The main thing would be the secondary roads.”
At the Aug. 31 board of supervisors meeting, Mitchell County Engineer Rich Brumm echoed Olson’s sentiment. The situation could have been much worse, as Brumm’s secondary roads crews dealt with the flood’s destruction. Brumm believes the drought helped prevent further damage.
“I think what saved us was having a full stand of healthy crops slow the water down,” Brumm said. “And then being dry to begin with, that first round of two inches might’ve started soaking in, and got the rivers to the normal flows.”
Gravel was washed away, a few bridges were compromised and a dam near Mitchell was damaged. There was also wind damage. Brumm estimated the total dollar amount at around $200,000 for the rock roads alone. One blade runner counted 60 areas of damage just in his territory. Olson and Brumm are also waiting for a disaster declaration, which could become presidential.
Olson said it could take $250,000 to $500,000 to repair the Mitchell dam, and $750,000 total for Mitchell County. Money from FEMA would help ameliorate the cost.
During the three-day downpour, it was not just about the price of fixing the roads. Cities like Osage were in a flash flood warning, and roads with a history of flooding were closed. Olson was busy checking the rivers during the torrent.
“We were told not to be travelling so much, so we didn’t,” Olson said. “It’s hard to tell if something’s been washed out in the dark. It’s like a blizzard. You’re driving blind.”
The old saying ‘turn around, don’t drown’ is more difficult to practice when a driver cannot see the water.
Bridge gauges provided Olson with the flood stage, and anything swiftly approaching major can be catastrophic. The fact this event was deemed minor was a relief.
“Through the National Weather Service we can monitor that,” he said of the gauges.
Now the county can only wait for FEMA as it deals with the aftermath.
“Whether or not FEMA comes through, it’s still got to get done,” Brumm said.
