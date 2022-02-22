Mitchell County continues its war on drugs

Mitchell County Sheriff Greg Beaver believes if drug offenses were eliminated, violent crimes would decrease exponentially.

Beaver and Osage Police Chief Brian Wright believe a lack of manpower and resources in Osage and surrounding communities hampers the war on drugs. The North Central Iowa Narcotics Task Force often assists Mitchell County, but they are occupied with their own cases in Mason City, Beaver said.

Opiate

“More recently, one of the most dangerous drugs we’re dealing with is heroine,” Beaver said. “It’s not that the people become violent, but it depresses their system so much that they lose consciousness and die.”

According to Beaver and Wright, while traditional banned substances such as cocaine and heroin still lead the way in sales, dealers have found a new boon in prescription medication.

Beaver sees prescription opiates as gateway drugs to heroin: “A lot of addicts get on heroin because they start on pain meds. What is heroin but an opiate? So they start using that."

“Often people will doctor shop,” Beaver said of addicts visiting physicians at more than one clinic, with the goal of gaining access to another prescription. “It’s a medicine as long as a doctor prescribes it. Once it’s on the street, it’s a drug.”

Calling in tips

Often, anonymous callers reported criminal operations.

“Typically a person will call, and they’ll see (drug activity) at their neighbor’s house, and they’ve got a feeling something like that is occurring,” Beaver said. “Those cases don’t develop as quickly as we like to take care of the problem. They can last several weeks and several months to investigate and ultimately prosecute.”

“It’s a long, drawn-out process,” Wright said of shutting down criminal operations in Mitchell County. “It’s not as simple as saying, ‘Hey, they’re drug dealers, let’s go arrest them.’”

According to Beaver, in most cases, it typically takes three strikes before drug dealers go to prison. The third strike does not apply when guns are involved.

“After convicted on a first offense, they pay a fine and are placed on probation,” Beaver said. “Often they’re right back in the business of dealing drugs. Then we arrest them a second time, and essentially the same thing might happen—maybe some county jail time. Not until the third offense does somebody ever see prison.”

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, jails are already overwhelmed with drug offenders, who account for 46.2 percent of incarcerated Americans.

NARCAN

The deputies and the police department use opioid overdose treatment NARCAN to resuscitate victims.

“It’s a life-saving drug,” Beaver said. “From a law enforcement standpoint, you can’t do any harm with it. So if you’re sent on a medical call, and you believe it’s some kind of drug overdose and you misread the situation, NARCAN isn’t going to hurt them.

“But if you got your assessment correct, NARCAN’s going to save a life.”

While heroin is dangerous for addicts, if opioid based pain killer fentanyl is added to the drug is dangerous for sheriff’s deputies and police officers.

“We normally don’t have gloves on for these calls,” Wright said, “because we don’t know what’s going on. If it’s heroin, then you’ve got to put a glove on, because you could touch fentanyl with your bare hands. It’s a highly toxic pain med. It only takes a very small amount to be deadly.”

In the past, within the span of two months, Wright has reported as many as 40 drug overdoses. Often they happen multiple times to the same person. In his most harrowing experience, he was administering CPR to a patient in an overdose. When the paramedic arrived, he shot NARCAN into the man’s shoulder and brought him back to life.

“When I was there he was dead,” Wright said.

The man began breathing again, choking, and again he collapsed. Wright resumed CPR. The paramedic shot another dose of NARCAN into the patient.

When it was over, the man walked out of that basement.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0