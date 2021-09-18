Mitchell County continues flood cleanup

Supervisor Jim Wherry said he had received comments about future paving projects, including Orchard Road and around the airport road.

“We’ve got to do something with those roads,” Brumm said. “I’ve thought about temporary fixes too, but it just depends on where we’re at on funding. They’re in the plan.”

Supervisor Mike Mayer asked Brumm how long it takes to receive an answer from FEMA.

“We’ve been declared for disaster,” Brumm said. “Our estimates are in. They haven’t given us any indication what they’re going to do funding-wise, or whether there was enough – I think we met the threshold, but I’m not positive.”

Brumm said in 2019 the county received $250,000 worth of damage, which the government funded.

“I don’t know why we wouldn’t get funded again,” he said. “We’ll know when they start telling us. It sometimes takes months. We’ll be fine. We’ll be able to fix what we have and we’ll have the funding to do it.”

In other business:

• The supervisors voted to set a date for appointment of the next Mitchell County Attorney.