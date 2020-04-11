Mitchell County considers tax increment financing money to assist small businesses

Stan Walk suggested the board begin to make provisions to promote an assistance plan as soon as possible, so the plan would be ready to implement when funding is needed.

“I don’t want to be in a position where we would lose some vital businesses,” he said.

Supervisor Steve Smolik called for a cautious approach to such funding.

“I think this could be just another welfare check for some people. The state and federal governments have programs. I don’t think that county government should be involved in this,” said Smolik. “I think this is too fast and too early; it could be a welfare check.”

Supervisor Barb Francis said the county should support small businesses at this time, and agreed the board needs to wait and analyze how other funding assists small businesses before taking action.

“I think it makes more sense to make this as a loan program,” said Stonecypher. He noted that many businesses weren’t prepared for the crisis.

“Business going forward will be different. Everybody will need to look at their business plan, and those plans need to be re-evaluated. Everything is going to change,” said Stonecypher.