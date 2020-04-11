Mitchell County considers tax increment financing money to assist small businesses

The main topic throughout the April 7 Mitchell County Supervisors meeting was how the county might assist small businesses that are struggling because of closures and cutbacks during the COVID-19 shutdown.
Stan Walk asked County Attorney Mark Walk if it would be legal for the county to use tax increment financing money to assist hard hit small businesses.
“Is this a public purpose if we want to do this?” asked Stan Walk.
Mark Walk replied, “I am not saying it is a good or bad idea, but legally there is no doubt we can do it.”
Later in the meeting supervisors addressed the issue again while visiting with Tony Stonecypher, Mitchell County’s director of economic development.
Stonecypher stated there already is TIF funding in an account for economic development and he suggested those available funds could be used for loans or grants for small businesses.
“I think with the state and federal funding programs there are a lot of businesses that fall through the cracks. I think it’s a good place to start, if you want to do something on the county level,” said Stonecypher. He told the board that most of the businesses on Main Street are already in the county’s urban renewal plan, which is required for the use of TIF money.
Stan Walk suggested the board begin to make provisions to promote an assistance plan as soon as possible, so the plan would be ready to implement when funding is needed.
“I don’t want to be in a position where we would lose some vital businesses,” he said.
Supervisor Steve Smolik called for a cautious approach to such funding.
“I think this could be just another welfare check for some people. The state and federal governments have programs. I don’t think that county government should be involved in this,” said Smolik. “I think this is too fast and too early; it could be a welfare check.”
Supervisor Barb Francis said the county should support small businesses at this time, and agreed the board needs to wait and analyze how other funding assists small businesses before taking action.
“I think it makes more sense to make this as a loan program,” said Stonecypher. He noted that many businesses weren’t prepared for the crisis.
“Business going forward will be different. Everybody will need to look at their business plan, and those plans need to be re-evaluated. Everything is going to change,” said Stonecypher.
During the meeting, Francis addressed the issues previously raised by Al Winters in a letter to the board.
She pointed out that some of the figures that Winters had presented to the board were not correct. She also stated that the refund from the state, which Winters had asked about, is currently at the Port Authority, and she gave some reasons for the 36 percent raise in administrative costs over a four-year period.
She stated some of those costs were for the purchase of a drone, health insurance increases, and the purchase of election poll books.
“The Supervisors didn’t get a raise a year ago, and we only got a 2.5 percent increase this year. Administration is not just about wages,” said Francis.
The board later approved Tracy Church to be a member of the North Iowa Council of Government.
Francis also reminded the public that though the Supervisors meetings are presently closed to the public, individuals can still make comments through e-mails, letters and they can call in toward the end of Supervisors meetings.
