Mitchell County Conservation Board to host First Day Hike

The Mitchell County Conservation Board announced its First Day Hike in a recent release.

The event will be held at 2 p.m. on Jan. 1, at Robin’s Nest Wildlife Area, one of the county’s newest sites. The hike will begin and end in the parking lot.

These hikes are described as a nationwide initiative led by the American Hiking Society and America’s State Parks. Last year, nearly 55,000 people rang in the New Year with a First Day Hike, collectively trekking over 133,000 miles throughout America, according to the release.

Naturalist Chelsea Ewen will point out seasonal wildlife findings along the way.

The hope is that hikers will savor the beauty of Mitchell County’s natural resources and be inspired to take advantage of the local treasures throughout the year, the release stated.

Mitchell County Conservation Board offered a few tips for enjoying the hike:

• Participants should dress in layers that can peeled off or put on. The base layer should be a wicking fabric that will pull sweat away from the skin. Hats and gloves are winter necessities, helping to prevent hypothermia and frostbite.

• Bright clothing can prevent hunting accidents and allow rescuers to locate those in trouble.