Mitchell County celebrates Veterans Day

  • Updated
On a cold rainy night, a crowd gathered at the Veterans Day rally at the Cedar River Events Center in Osage.

The event was hosted by the Mitchell County Republicans, and all veterans received a free meal.

Speakers for the evening were United States Rep. Ashley Hinson, Iowa State Sen. Waylon Brown, Iowa State Rep. Jane Bloomingdale, and National Committeeman Steve Scheffler.

Waylon Brown

Iowa State Senator Waylon Brown speaking at the Mitchell County Veterans Day rally.
Thomas Meier and Lorene Meier

Thomas Meier and Lorene Meier, who on Veterans Day led the Osage Color Guard with four youth cadets.

