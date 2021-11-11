Mitchell County celebrates Veterans Day

On a cold rainy night, a crowd gathered at the Veterans Day rally at the Cedar River Events Center in Osage.

The event was hosted by the Mitchell County Republicans, and all veterans received a free meal.

Speakers for the evening were United States Rep. Ashley Hinson, Iowa State Sen. Waylon Brown, Iowa State Rep. Jane Bloomingdale, and National Committeeman Steve Scheffler.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0