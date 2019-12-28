Mitchell County Board of Supervisors meetings set

The Mitchell County Board of Supervisors has approved its budget meeting schedule for Fiscal Year 2021.
Here is the schedule:
Jan, 8
9 a.m. - Treasurer
9:30 a.m. - P&Z/Sanitation
10 a.m. - Recorder
10:15 a.m. - IT
Jan. 13
9 a.m. - Sheriff
9:30 a.m. - Mental Health Administration
10 a.m. - Community Service
10:30 a.m. - Veteran’s Affairs
Jan. 14
10 a.m. - County Attorney
10:30 a.m. - Secondary Roads/Engineer/Weed Commissioner
11 a.m. - Home Health
11:30 a.m. - Supervisors
Jan. 17
8:30 a.m. - Conservation, Recycling Center
9:30 a.m. - Historical Society
9:45 a.m. - Fair Board
10 a.m. - Auditor/Courthouse
10:15 a.m. - 99’s
10:30 a.m. - Economic Development