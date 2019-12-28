You are the owner of this article.
Mitchell County Board of Supervisors meetings set
Mitchell County Board of Supervisors meetings set

The Mitchell County Board of Supervisors has approved its budget meeting schedule for Fiscal Year 2021. 

Here is the schedule:

Jan, 8

9 a.m. - Treasurer

9:30 a.m. - P&Z/Sanitation

10 a.m. - Recorder

10:15 a.m. - IT

Jan. 13

9 a.m. - Sheriff

9:30 a.m. - Mental Health Administration

10 a.m. - Community Service

10:30 a.m. - Veteran’s Affairs

Jan. 14

10 a.m. - County Attorney

10:30 a.m. - Secondary Roads/Engineer/Weed Commissioner

11 a.m. - Home Health

11:30 a.m. - Supervisors

Jan. 17

8:30 a.m. - Conservation, Recycling Center

9:30 a.m. - Historical Society

9:45 a.m. - Fair Board

10 a.m. - Auditor/Courthouse

10:15 a.m. - 99’s

10:30 a.m. - Economic Development

