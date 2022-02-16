Mitchell County and Russ Kephart continue legal battle

At the Feb. 15 Mitchell County Board of Supervisors meeting, Mitchell County Attorney Aaron Murphy reported he had received a ruling a few days prior from the magistrate judge concerning several Russ Kephart court cases. Other Kephart cases are still pending after several months, according to Murphy.

While Kephart owns a New Haven property deemed a nuisance; he is fighting back by countersuing Mitchell County. The trial is scheduled for July, as Murphy indicated in a December of 2021 supervisors meeting. A final legal decision on the matter will have been years in the making.

“They might be referred to as one case, but they were three separate tickets,” Murphy said, adding he was not involved with the Kephart matter in the beginning. “The judge ruled and imposed a fine. That’s about all he can do.”

Kephart’s attorney filed a notice of appeal. Murphy indicated it would be a relatively expedited process, as opposed to a district court case.

“Appealing a magistrate matter is simpler,” Murphy said. “He’s filed a notice of appeal. What will eventually happen is a district court judge will review the record and decide (whether) this was right and uphold the fine, or say, no, a mistake was made, and overturn it."

Murphy believes a judge will finish all the Kephart cases in one sitting.

“It’s a complicated issue when you’re dealing with private property rights,” Murphy said. “I think all of (the supervisors) respect that greatly. Property rights are very important. So you’re in this constitutional battle.”

In other business, Supervisor Mark Hendrickson asked Murphy if salaried employees could get compensatory time. Murphy replied it was a complicated matter under the law as to whether counties have authority over their pay policies.

“The short answer is yes, but there’s a caveat,” Murphy said. “(The supervisors) have control over the budget to a certain extent – once you do it, you’re kind of out of the mix. Now, that doesn’t necessarily carry over to all (departments) of the county.”

Murphy explained it depends on who is considered the employer, which determines who has discretion about matters such as compensatory time. For some county departments, the employer would be the board of supervisors.

For other departments such as the Mitchell County Board of Health and the Mitchell County Conservation Board, those boards would be the employer, according to Murphy. “I think they’re going to have quite a bit of autonomy,” Murphy said. “Certain things they’re not going to have to follow.”

“I support all of our departments,” Supervisor Jim Wherry said. “We have good people that work for us. But there are some times we see things going on that aren’t quite right. (The supervisors) want to have things done correctly for the taxpayers. When we see a problem, we think it should be corrected.”

Murphy agreed with Wherry that if money was being spent incorrectly, the supervisors could then adjust the budget.

“That is one of your biggest jobs,” Murphy said. “When somebody says you have control over the budget process, you have say over who’s on those boards – that’s great in theory, but as a practicality, once something’s done, our hands are tied to a certain extent until the budget process rolls around again."

“It’s like Congress. If you don’t like Congress, there’s not a (darn) thing I can do to keep them from casting the vote they’re going to cast now. But there’s a hammer we can use later on if enough people want to use it.”

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

