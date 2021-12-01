Mitchell County 4-H'ers escape just in time

Twenty-five Mitchell County 4-H’ers were “locked in” on Wednesday, Nov. 24, and had a fun, team building, brain busting experience at The Great Escape Room in Rochester, Minn. These youth participated in a real-life escape challenge where they had to find clues and solve puzzles in order to unlock and escape a themed room within 60 minutes.

Brenna Kruse, participant in the Escape Room Challenge and County Council President, said the Escape Room was a great experience. Kruse said, “I worked on communicating with others and working as a team. Everyone had their own skill set, so we all worked together as a team to get out with one minute to spare! I loved doing the Escape Room and I look forward to doing more fun 4-H activities throughout the year.”

The code-breaking, problem-solving youth who took part in this event were Isabelle Brumm, Olivia DeMaris, Brooke Dvorak, Ella Fahy, Chase Haugen, Olivia Huisman, Trace Huisman, Lydia Koch, Aubree Kofoot, Adri Kruse, Brenna Kruse, Evan Kruse, Lindsay Kruse, Rae-Lynn Meitner, Korben Michels, Aleena Nelson, Kayelea Parks, Brock Retterath, Holden Retterath, Riley Szyszkowski, Ella Taets, Jaxson Vroom, Aidan Wagner, Elyza Williamson and Tate Williamson. This experience was sponsored by the Mitchell County 4-H and Youth Committee.

According to the press release, the Iowa 4-H Youth Development Program provides opportunities for youth to develop skills that they can use now and throughout their lives. Iowa 4-H builds upon a century of experience as it fosters positive youth development that is based on the needs and strengths of youth, their families, and communities. For more information about the 4-H program in Mitchell County, contact the Mitchell County Extension Office at 641-732-5574.

