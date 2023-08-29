The fifth annual Mission 22 Bike Run/Cruise to raise awareness and funding to address an epidemic of 22 U.S. military veteran suicides daily crossed much of Winnebago County on Aug. 26.

Hundreds of motorcycle drivers and riders started the day at Buckets Bar & Grill in Buffalo Center. Some participants also drove classic cars. Other stops included the Leland Bar & Grill and Tim’s Corner in Lake Mills before proceeding past the Minnesota state line to the Emmons, Kiester, and Elmore Legions, returning to Iowa at the Patriot Bar in Lakota, and going back to Buffalo Center for a free-will donation meal.

“It’s honoring the 22-a-day veterans (all branches) that take their lives,” Leland Bar & Grill Co-owner Mike Froendt said. “We were one of the stops on the way. We have a nice little spot just off the corner of Highways 9 and 69.”

Parked along Highway 69 in Leland during that stop was a truck bed memorial with 22 pairs of empty boots in honor of veteran lives lost. A flag flying on the back stated “22 Every Day, Veteran Lives Matter.”

Early tabulations are that more than $5,800 was raised by this year’s Mission 22 run in northern Iowa. Local organizers included Ryan Almelien and Martha Beenken. Almelien was a former active service member in the U.S. Army who still serves in the National Guard. In fact, Mission 22 was founded by veterans. It is largely comprised of veterans, spouses of veterans, or those who have immediate family members that served in the U.S. military.

According to its mission statement, the nonprofit organization provides extensive, personalized support and resources to help veterans and their families thrive. Programs offered for veterans and military spouses include biometric monitoring of stress, sleep, and activity levels as well as meditation, coaching, exercise programs, wellness supplement regimens, books, and other learning resources.

The Leland Bar & Grill parking lot was packed with people participating on the ride, along with their motorcycles. Many of them wore orange Mission 22 T-shirts. Formerly Mitchell’s Bar & Grill, Leland Bar & Grill is under the new ownership of Froendt and Co-owner Ben Nordskog.

“March 14, we took over and changed it to ‘Leland Bar & Grill,” Froendt said. “It’s basically the same menu and specials. Something new coming up is we will be open on Mondays starting Sept. 11.”

The Leland roadside bar and restaurant has a history of hosting and supporting veteran’s causes such as Mission 22, which also participated there under previous ownership.

“They typically like to hit the VFWs and Legions,” Froendt said. “When we took over the bar, they asked us if we could be one of the stops. It is a good cause. They have silent auction items and donation boxes at each stop.”

Another event, the Brock Memorial Run, is scheduled to commence at Leland Bar & Grill on Sept. 9. It is a family run that will also include several Winnebago County sites. B & B Sound and Lights with Deejay Brad Hisocks are scheduled to provide musical entertainment at the Leland establishment that day.

The local cultural movement entails more than just the special events and runs to raise funds that help others. Amidst the packed Leland parking lot for various weeknight dinner specials, motorcycles are often seen scattered among them.

“We’re not quite sure yet what the (Monday night) menu items will be, but burgers is going to be one of them,” Froendt said. “We are growing, that’s why we decided to open up on Monday.”

The Leland establishment currently has 16 employees, including full and part-time. Those nightly specials include chicken and ribs on Tuesdays, $0.80 traditional or barbeque wings as well as an eight-piece shrimp dinner and even a two-piece fish dinner on Wednesdays, and chicken and ribs again on Thursdays. Fridays are fish-fry night. The bar and grill, located at 107 B Street along Highway 69, is also open for lunch from 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. during the week, which will include Mondays starting on Sept. 11.