Minnesota man dies in Aug. 14 one-vehicle crash in northern Winnebago County

On Aug. 14, the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department responded to a fatal personal injury motorcycle accident on County Road R-50/140th Avenue, south of the Minnesota border.

Investigation at the scene revealed that a black 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by Joe Longe, 56, of Freeborn, Minnesota, was northbound when it exited the roadway into the east ditch and rolled. According to a sheriff's department news release, the accident occurred at approximately 8:48 p.m.

Longe was ejected from the motorcycle and was not wearing a safety helmet at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to the Iowa State Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

Other agencies assisting WCSO were the Faribault County (Minnesota) Sheriff's Office, the Kiester (Minnesota) Fire and Ambulance Service, the Forest City Ambulance and Paramedic Service, the Iowa State Patrol, Mercy One North Iowa Air Med, and North Central Sales and Service towing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0