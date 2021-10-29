Minister's column: Growing spiritually in faithful attendance

At this point after so long away from church you may be asking WHY is it important to get back fully into the habit of regular and faithful attendance? Why should those connected to a local congregation make a new commitment to attend as regularly as possible?

Here are five reasons:

1. The Bible mandates that we should gather for worship. The writer of Hebrews is quite clear about this: “And let us not neglect our meeting together, as some are doing; instead, let us encourage one another all the more,” (Heb. 10:25). For the child of God, corporate worship is not an optional or an occasional activity.

2. The Bible emphasizes the importance of the local church. Think about it; after the four gospels, almost all the New Testament is about the local church or directed to the members of the local church. Throughout the New Testament and throughout history, different local congregations have met together for worship, fellowship and equipping. It is simply what people do!

3. When we meet together, we encourage each other. I am, in many ways, an introvert. Admittedly, I adjusted pretty well to streaming services and Zoom meetings, but I did not get or give the same level of encouragement as those times when we were physically present with each other. Look at Hebrews 10:25 again. The act of gathering together is the most effect act of encouragement.

4. When we gather together, we encourage our pastors and leaders. Pastors and leaders desperately need encouragement at this time. There are always plenty of critics and discouragers for our pastors and leaders, and the greatest of these are those empty seats. I pray many more people will return to in-person gatherings with new levels of loyalty, faithfulness, and commitment. This will be a huge encouragement and a renewed motivation for our pastors and leaders!

5. We grow spiritually when we commit to faithful attendance. As we acknowledge the “worth-ship” of God faithfully in our presence, prayers, and praises, and in the presentation of our love offerings, we are fed, encouraged, and equipped so that we all can “grow up into Christ who is our head.”

Commit to faithful, regular corporate worship and you, too, will be “Blessed to Be a Blessing!”

Rev. Les Green is pastor at Forest City United Methodist Church & Crystal Lake United Methodist Church.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0