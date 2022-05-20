Minister's column: Father's Day

In June we will be celebrating our fathers. Fathers have a great influence on their children. Many fathers hope they make a lasting and positive influence on their children’s lives. Here is a story of just that.

Many years ago a farmer had an unusually fine crop of grain. Just a few days before it was ready to harvest, there came a terrible hail and windstorm. The entire crop was demolished. After the storm was over, the farmer with his little son went out on the porch. The little boy looked at what was formerly the beautiful field of wheat, and then with tears in his eyes he looked up at his dad, expecting to hear worlds of despair.

All at once his father started to sing softly, “Rock of ages, cleft for me, let me hid myself in Thee.” Years after, the little boy, grown to manhood, said, “That was the greatest sermon I ever heard.” The farmer lost a grain crop, but who knew that was the turning point in the boy’s life? He saw the faith of a godly father in practice.

Watch your Step

Father, there’s a call for you; watch your step!

Little eyes see all you do; watch your step!

Little feet go Daddy’s way

Follow you from day to day,

Lead, O lead them not astray; watch your step!

Walk the safe and narrow way; watch your step!

Let the children hear you pray; watch your step!

Would you ways of wisdom teach;

With God’s truth their young hearts reach?

Then be fateful, I beseech; Watch your step!

Father near your journey’s end; watch your step!

Let the Savior be your friend; watch your step!

He will guide your feet aright,

To the land of pure delight;

Would you walk with Him in white? Watch your step!

Happy Father’s day!

Sue Thomas is Reverend of the First United Methodist Church in Osage and St. Ansgar.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0