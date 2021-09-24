Minister's column: Ask God to deliver you from your fears

Greetings! In Psalm 34:4-5 we read:

“I sought the Lord and He answered me; He delivered me from all my fears. Those who look to the Lord are radiant; their faces are never covered with shame.”

This is testimony of a personal experience. This is not theory or theology or a creed. This is the testimony of one who is in a difficult and even dangerous situation. Does that sound like you today?

Notice, that in such a situation, he “turned to the Lord”, he sought the Lord in prayer and his testimony is, “The Lord answered me and delivered me from all my fears”.

Are you oppressed with fear today? Are you like most people today who experience fear gnawing at them, robbing them of peace? Why not try David’s remedy?

Seek the Lord,

Pray to Him,

Ask God to deliver you from all your fears

Notice how David touches on an important principle: our faces tend to mirror what we are looking at. The Lord is light. If we look to Him we will reflect His light and we will be, as David describes, “radiant!”

So, let’s receive the Psalmist twofold message for today. First, let the Lord dispel your fear and gloom with the “light of His countenance”. Then, become a reflector of His Divine light to the dark world around you. In this way you will indeed be blessed to be a blessing.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

