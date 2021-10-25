Minimalism class to teach less is more

"Minimalism and You" is coming to North Iowa Area Community College’s Charles City Center to ask a question: How much do we need?

According to a press release, minimalism is a lifestyle. It involves decluttering the world around the beholder, and the class teaches about living with less, that life is based on experiences, not things.

A minimalist lifestyle offers less stress, less distraction and more time. It allows people to free their minds and enjoy their surroundings. Minimalism is a tool to eliminate unnecessary clutter.

The public is invited to participate from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9., to learn the minimalist approach that offers a more meaningful life by teaching the accumulation of simple joys instead of things: The pursuit of less is the pursuit of more.

Tuition is $25. Instructor is Alyssa Corell. Location is the NIACC Charles City Center, 203 Brantingham Street.

