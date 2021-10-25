 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Minimalism class to teach less is more

  • 0

"Minimalism and You" is coming to North Iowa Area Community College’s Charles City Center to ask a question: How much do we need?

Minimalist dining room with poster

According to a press release, minimalism is a lifestyle. It involves decluttering the world around the beholder, and the class teaches about living with less, that life is based on experiences, not things.

A minimalist lifestyle offers less stress, less distraction and more time. It allows people to free their minds and enjoy their surroundings. Minimalism is a tool to eliminate unnecessary clutter.

The public is invited to participate from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9., to learn the minimalist approach that offers a more meaningful life by teaching the accumulation of simple joys instead of things: The pursuit of less is the pursuit of more.

Tuition is $25. Instructor is Alyssa Corell. Location is the NIACC Charles City Center, 203 Brantingham Street.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Osage prepares for Halloween

Osage prepares for Halloween

This year, Main Street Trick or Treat will be held from 3:30-5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29 in Osage. This will be for businesses in the 500-800 bl…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News