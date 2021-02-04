Miller honored by University of Iowa

The University of Iowa has named Laura Miller of Osage to the president’s list and the dean’s list for the 2020 fall semester.

Miller was a student in the Iowa's College of Nursing, majoring in Nursing, before graduation from Iowa in the fall of 2020. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

According to the press release, in order to be included on the president’s list, a student must have a minimum 4.0 grade-point average in all academic subjects for the 2020 spring semester, and a minimum of nine graded hours with a 4.0 grade-point average in all academic subjects for the spring 2020 fall semester.

In 2016, Miller was recognized by Gov. Terry Branstad and Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds for outstanding academic achievement at the annual Governor’s Scholar Recognition Ceremony. Each school was invited to select their senior student or students with the highest academic ranking.

Miller graduated from Osage Community High School in 2016.

