Mike Kennedy named next Osage High School Principal

On Jan. 24, Osage Community School District announced it had hired Mike Kennedy as its next high school principal.

In a press release, Kennedy stated it was an honor to be selected for the position. He is a graduate of Denison-Schleswig High School. After earning his bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Northern Iowa, he went on to obtain his teacher licensure with a master of arts in secondary education from Pittsburg State University in Kansas.

During his time in Pittsburg, Kennedy spent four years teaching high school science and coaching varsity football and track in the Kansas City, Kansas public schools at J.C. Harmon High School.

Kennedy then commissioned as an officer into the United States Army Reserve at the conclusion of his time at J.C. Harmon, and he continues to serve with his current brigade assignment, placing him as a Brigade Signal Officer in Salt Lake City.

Following his commission, he and his family moved back to Iowa when Kennedy took a position teaching seventh through 12th grade life sciences at Van Meter Community School District. He coached multiple junior high and high school sports and served as a teacher leader over the last decade.

Kennedy’s wife Bri is also a native Iowan, having grown up in Burlington. Together they have three children in grades kindergarten, fourth and seventh.

“I am deeply humbled and grateful for the opportunity to join the Osage community and lead the students and staff at Osage High School,” Kennedy said. “The tradition of excellence and innovation in academics and across the spectrum of student activities combined with vibrant community support of the school make Osage the ideal destination for my family.

“I look forward to sustaining the successes of the past and present while continuing to strive to give each of our students a premier 21st century education that will provide them the tools to attain individual success long after they graduate. By doing this, we can simultaneously create a collective culture of service and excellence in our school and community that builds pride for generations to come.”

