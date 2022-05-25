Mielke family wins $20,000 on Family Feud

Appearing on multiple episodes of Family Feud recently was both the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat for Bruce Mielke of Forest City and his family members.

An episode in which they defeated the defending champions, and won $20,000 in a fast-money round, aired May 20 on the Fox Television Network. The next show was televised on May 23 with the family members falling just short in their second straight sudden death contest.

The Mielke family gathered with friends and relived the pre-taped moment of their win by hosting a May 20 watch party in West Des Moines.

“That was a fun party and we really celebrated,” Mielke said. “Friday is a fun night, so it was a perfect night for airing the show. We also held a watch party with about 70 people for the Friday episode (Monday) morning at the YMCA.”

Mielke has served as executive director of the Forest City YMCA since 1996. He claimed it is not necessarily the end of the family’s association with the game show.

“The producers loved the way we played the game,” he said. “They expressed interest and encouragement to us that we could be invited back and begin on another season. That is what had happened with the first family we competed against. The families for Family Feud have to come from somewhere.”

The game show films four episodes per day. The family made the show on the last filming day of season 23. Mielke said the game in which his family fell just short was the second season 23 taping of that day. If they would have advanced to win the fourth show, they would have advanced to season 24, which is now in production. They have not heard back from the show to date.

Winning $20,000 of Fast Money

Daryl Saunders, the husband of Mielke’s daughter Sara, provided the cash-winning answer on the family’s first show appearance. He said that a cat is something a mouse hopes you don’t have in your house. It was the number one answer, which garnered 51 points and the win.

It resulted in a huge family celebration on the set. Mielke's son, Jason, was even break dancing on the floor amidst all the hugging, jumping, and dancing.

Other family members who participated in the show appearance from a studio outside of Altlanta were Mielke's son, Andrew, and wife, Nancy, who served as the alternate and behind-the-scenes family member for shooting of the game show episodes.

“Family Feud treated us really well,” Mielke said. “You get better by playing the game. They hold the money until after episodes air. So, we don’t have the money yet, just a ‘Family Feud IOU.’ We haven’t talked about what we’ll do with the money.”

The whole family expressed admiration for the work that host Steve Harvey does on the show. They said seeing Harvey walk onto the stage in person seemed larger than life.

“It’s his facial expressions in response to the answers and awkward questions,” Mielke said. “They try to catch people in awkward situations that make people laugh, so you have to be ready for that.”

Sara Saunders agreed with her father, calling it an experience that is once-in-a-lifetime.

“It was really fun!” Sara said. “The production team and everyone invited to participate was so nice and friendly. It will always be a really good thing to reminisce about. As a healthcare provider myself, who witnessed all the tragedy associated with COVID, it made me realize how precious life is and how important it is to take advantage of new experiences and opportunities. That’s why I pursued having my family on Family Feud.”

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

