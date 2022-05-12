Mielke family of Forest City competes on Family Feud, episode airs May 20

Amidst COVID-19, Bruce Mielke of Forest City and five other family members were whisked away to Atlanta, all expenses paid, for a secretive shooting of "Family Feud" episodes.

They didn’t know at the time if they would make it onto the game show, but were selected to compete in at least one episode. It will air on the night of May 20 on the Fox broadcast network, locally on KXLT-TV in Rochester, Minnesota.

“My daughter Sara got us involved during COVID around Christmas of 2020,” Bruce Mielke said. “Families for Family Feud have to come from somewhere. Typically, it is from mid-major cities. She lives in Des Moines and put in an application to appear as a family.”

Participating family members included Bruce and his wife, Nancy, daughter Sara Saunders and her husband, Daryl Saunders, and sons Jason and Andrew Mielke. Sara is a 2011 Forest City High School graduate who is a practicing physician serving as an emergency department doctor in the Des Moines metro area.

“It all happened during the heat of the pandemic,” Sara said. “As a health care provider myself, I witnessed all the tragedy associated with COVID. It made me realize how precious life is and how important it is to take advantage of new experiences and opportunities.”

Nancy Mielke served as the five-person team’s backup member and assisted everyone behind the scenes. The family passed some casting calls via Zoom, which included playing the game for casting producers.

“I really didn’t think it would happen at first,” said Sara, who served as the family’s primary contact with the show. “We were all having fun with it. Everyone else could have thought I was joking when I kept saying ‘they’re still interested.”’

“They just really wanted to see our personalities,” Bruce said. “They did it the best they could that way.”

Shooting for season 24 of the game show is well underway, but the May 20 episode is part of season 23.

“They invite more families than will actually make the show,” Bruce said. “We didn’t know what would happen. The first day we were not chosen.”

But the COVID-19 environment provided the Mielkes an opportunity, according to Bruce. Tickets were not broadly available to the general public. The audience consisted of only a limited number of pretested and prescreened individuals and family members.

“Our family was chosen on the last day of filming for that season,” Bruce said. “We spent the entire first day watching and, literally, changed our strategy. With five team positions, we saw how important it was to have people in certain positions.”

They determined that the fifth position was more important than first thought and should be the person deemed to provide a good, fast answer on tie-breakers. Bruce said that resulted in the family elevating Andrew to the fifth spot and placing Bruce in the third spot.

“You have to think about how you think people (surveyed) will answer the questions, and the other thing is how fast you can respond,” Bruce said. “I don’t think you could study and do any better.”

Producers then suggested Bruce be in the first position, which involves initial conversations with a warm-up host and, ultimately, comedian and show host Steve Harvey.

Bruce said that was going to be “Sara’s job, but it went okay.” It must have gone well because the family was selected early on the second day after shortened practice games with a warm-up host. Production staff told him they loved the family and that they would be “perfect” to compete against the reigning champs in the first of four show tapings that day.

“We were sent immediately to makeup,” Bruce said. “It is the first time I’ve had professional makeup applied or wore any makeup. The team we would be competing against was in the makeup room at the same time.”

People will have to tune in to see what happened because the Mielke family members can't reveal the show outcome or discuss specific behind-the-scenes information. If a team wins, it competes again in the next show. There are additional prize incentives for multiple show wins.

“I would really emphasize that this is an iconic game show,” Bruce said. “They take following their rules very seriously, including how you stand, hold your hands, and reach for the buzzer. You can’t hold your hand over the buzzer to get a competitive advantage. It has to be one hand behind your back and one hand on the table with palm facing down flat.”

The Mielke family members were able to travel together as a family for filming. Production was moved from California to a studio about 30 minutes outside of Atlanta that has also included filming of Marvel movies. Host Steve Harvey resides nearby, which simplifies multiple months of long filming days.

“He enjoys doing it, and we got to know him well,” said Bruce. “Steve Harvey is on stage all day, every day. As a comedian, he entertains the crowd there during breaks in filming. That’s when people really get to know him. He is a likable guy, big-time comedian and personality who is everywhere.”

Mielke acknowledged his family’s moment of fame was special, whatever the final outcome. He said his wife Nancy’s support throughout the process was key, especially her help with how everyone was dressed because “they really liked how we dressed.”

In addition, Andrew and wife Whitney Mielke live in the Atlanta area, where Andrew works in information technology. Jason Mielke is a recent University of Iowa graduate who works at John Deere.

“I think we will live on because these shows live on forever in syndication,” Bruce Mielke said. “We competed as a family when the stakes were high. It truly was a bonding experience for us playing a game like that when the stakes were very high. It’s probably an experience not a lot of families get to have.”

