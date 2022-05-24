Midwest Waste tells Hancock County officials there may be recycling solution

Chris LaMont of Midwest Waste and Hancock County supervisors on May 23 discussed the possible return of rural recycling collection sites for the county’s rural residents.

If a proposal can be worked out between the parties, the recycling container sites would likely be at prior locations in Crystal Lake, Kanawha, Klemme, and Miller.

LaMont said that reducing previous problems with unwanted dumping of garbage at the sites may be as simple as changing the type of collection containers. He said that the container supplier Beaver Built of Sioux Falls can provide containers with what he referred to as “pizza slots.” They are big enough for legitimate recycling items, yet eliminate illegal dumping of larger items.

“It will prevent bags of garbage, TVs, chairs, and that kind of stuff,” LaMont said. Supervisors said there were basically just dumpsters with lids at the sites before and that previous service provider, Waste Management, didn’t have financial incentive to address the issue.

“They were filling up with all the non-recyclables as well and being dumped all the time,” supervisor Gary Rayhons said.

A number of the county’s rural residents have voiced a desire to not have to travel all the way to the Landfill of North Iowa to drop off their recycling items and garbage. Supervisors are currently still moving forward with a 10:15 a.m. June 13 public hearing regarding making payments to the Landfill of North Iowa for taking the county’s rural recycling and garbage. LaMont plans to return with proposals for the board to consider at the May 31 weekly meeting.

“Whatever you can do, Chris, would be a lot better than not having something there at all,” said Chair Jerry Tlach.

Supervisor Rayhons asked what LaMont would do with excess garbage dumped at county collection sites. LaMont said up to a couple bags of garbage would likely be separated from recycling items, but containers half full of garbage, or more, would have to be taken to a landfill. He noted having a contract with a company in Lake Mills. He said he would also be reaching out to the Landfill of North Iowa.

LaMont said his Midwest Waste business has a number of garbage dumpsters in Woden and a couple in Crystal Lake. It provides sanitation services in northern Kossuth, much of Winnebago, and northern Hancock County presently.

“We have over 400 rural dumpsters right now for rural residents,” LaMont said.

County engineer Jeremy Purvis provided an update on the county’s plans to sell about 12.8 acres of county land associated with the Goodell gravel pit. Purvis said that online bids will be accepted until 9 a.m. on July 25.

Purvis said the land sale was not yet listed with a real estate agent, but would be soon. Plans call for the sale to also be marketed via Facebook and advertised in the Garner, Forest City-Britt, Belmond, and Clarion newspapers. Postcards will also be mailed to persons within a 10- or 20-mile radius of the site, he added.

In other business, supervisors approved:

28E agreement for general assistance administration between Hancock County and Hancock County Health System. It is for administration of mental health and disability services to county residents such as is being provided by Central Iowa Community Services.

Resolution for a temporary road closure near intersection of County Road B63 with 120th street for drainage work. County engineer Jeremy Purvis said it will likely occur shortly after Memorial Day weekend.

County treasurer Deb Engstler’s request for abatement of $233 in uncollectible taxes for a mobile home in Forest City’s Greenfield Estates. County officials learned that the mobile home was moved to Minnesota in June of 2020 after a delinquent notice was sent.

Five-day class B beer permit for Backpocket Brewing, LLC with outdoor service beginning on July 27.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0