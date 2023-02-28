The Forest City business is located at 105 South Clark Street. Owner Toby Welsh was presented with a plaque and plant from the Chamber. Midwest Duct Works cleans air ducts, dryer vents, and chimneys. It also provides repairs, sanitizing, mold and odor removal, janitorial cleaning, and blown-in insulation for homes and businesses. Welsh talked about his growing business and his appreciation of the support he has received from the business community.