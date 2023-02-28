The Forest City Chamber of Commerce Director and Ambassadors celebrated the five-year business anniversary of Chamber member Midwest Duct Works on Feb. 24.
The Forest City business is located at 105 South Clark Street. Owner Toby Welsh was presented with a plaque and plant from the Chamber. Midwest Duct Works cleans air ducts, dryer vents, and chimneys. It also provides repairs, sanitizing, mold and odor removal, janitorial cleaning, and blown-in insulation for homes and businesses. Welsh talked about his growing business and his appreciation of the support he has received from the business community.
Joining Midwest Duct Works owner Welsh for the event were Chamber Director Norma Hertzer, Jill Coen, Christy Welsh, Renee Coppock, Mark Fandell, Jim and Cindy Brockhohn, Tara Kingland, Rick Wiley, Barb Ruiter, Tony Coloff, Kristin Mikes, and Rose Holmes.