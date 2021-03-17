Middle school adds dog to its staff

For Jasper the therapy dog and counselor Sharon Reinardy, it is their first year of work at Osage Middle School.
“We’re learning together,” Reinardy said.
It is Saint Patrick’s Day. Normally Jasper would be resting at home, but now he has a job. He belongs to special education teacher Ashlyn Hubbard, and after a few years of training, they passed through the doors as fellow employees, dressed in green.
First thing, Hubbard introduced him to the rest of the middle school staff.
“Everything is new to him,” Hubbard said, as 3-year-old Jasper cautiously studies the rooms, the hallways and the students passing by. “He’s going to be exhausted by the end of the day. It’s a lot more activity and new things than he’s used to. We’ll get him some sleep, and he’ll be raring to go again.”
Elementary students have their own therapy dogs, Charlie and Miles, while Millie runs the show at the high school.
In turn, the elementary dogs served as teachers for Hubbard.
Training for therapy animals is extensive. Jasper has spent the past two years traveling back and forth from Osage to the Good Dog Center in Decorah. Millie’s owner, social science teacher Ann Ott, was a constant for Hubbard and Jasper.
Hubbard began this journey at a conference called Trauma Informed. One of the workshops was working with therapy dogs.
Unfortunately, there are young students who have experienced trauma, as Hubbard knew before attending the conference. Afterward, she found another way to help lessen the problem. Fortunately, Jasper was willing to volunteer his therapy.
“I saw this would help our students,” Hubbard said. “I was sold.”
For the first few weeks, Jasper will be a part-time dog. He will be there for students in need, whether it is for someone who has experienced life-long trauma or simply a middle school student having a bad day.
Reinardy has invited him to attend her counseling classes.
“Sometimes kids just need that calming factor,” she said. “It helps that Jasper is not high energy.”
Jasper will also be positive reinforcement, a reward for students that have had a good day. Dogs are not the only ones that could use a pat on the back.
Whatever his role, the goal is to serve students. According to Hubbard, research shows that having therapy animals in the classroom is one of the most beneficial practices a school can employ, not only for the kids but for the adults as well.
Students can read to Jasper, or just sit down and talk to him.
“I know it seems weird to talk to a dog,” Hubbard said. “And dogs might not be able to respond verbally, but they do in other ways.”
Reinardy points out that students coming out of elementary school are accustomed to being counseled by Charlie and Miles, and Jasper will provide continuity. Taking care of service animals teaches responsibility, which is a virtue at any age.
The main lesson Reinardy believes Jasper provides is empathy.
“He’s a living, breathing being,” Reinardy said. “You have to take care of him and think about how he responds. Some kids struggle with nonverbal communication. If someone is upset, and Jasper comes over and calms them, it teaches them how to show empathy to others.”
For Jasper, the attention is deserved. In turn, he will teach students they deserve attention, too.
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.