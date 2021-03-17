Middle school adds dog to its staff

Hubbard began this journey at a conference called Trauma Informed. One of the workshops was working with therapy dogs.

Unfortunately, there are young students who have experienced trauma, as Hubbard knew before attending the conference. Afterward, she found another way to help lessen the problem. Fortunately, Jasper was willing to volunteer his therapy.

“I saw this would help our students,” Hubbard said. “I was sold.”

For the first few weeks, Jasper will be a part-time dog. He will be there for students in need, whether it is for someone who has experienced life-long trauma or simply a middle school student having a bad day.

Reinardy has invited him to attend her counseling classes.

“Sometimes kids just need that calming factor,” she said. “It helps that Jasper is not high energy.”

Jasper will also be positive reinforcement, a reward for students that have had a good day. Dogs are not the only ones that could use a pat on the back.

Whatever his role, the goal is to serve students. According to Hubbard, research shows that having therapy animals in the classroom is one of the most beneficial practices a school can employ, not only for the kids but for the adults as well.