Microbes continue to prove benefits for yields and environment

“I was hired to lead farmers in a webinar about Pivot Bio’s Proven when I first got interested in the product. Being in farming myself, I looked at the product and said this could be a game changer in Agriculture," she said. "We started using Proven on our farm in the spring of 2019. Proven showed a five bushels advantage on our farm in 2019, and in the fall of 2019 I became a sales representative for the company.

“Because of J.R. and my schedules, we don’t have time to side-dress our corn, so using Proven gives us an insurance policy. It’s a product that delivers nitrogen to the plants when the plants need it. We are already doing minimum-till for corn and no-till for soybeans, because we want to reduce soil compaction, and this system helps with fewer passes over a field.”

Peterson said that in 2020, they did block testing with the product in an 80 acre field and found a difference of from four to eight bushels yield advantage in areas where Proven had been applied. She said the first generation of microbes produce about 25 pounds of actual nitrogen per acre.

While Peterson’s farm is a heavier soil, researchers state that the product is even more advantageous where corn is grown on lighter soils where synthetic nitrogen is more likely to leach. With the root attached microbes producing the nitrogen, it won’t leach, which is a double benefit.