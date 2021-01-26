Microbes continue to prove benefits for yields and environment

Pivot Bio’s "Proven" is continuing to make inroads into local corn production.
The product, which was developed in the Silicon Valley, stimulates growth of microbes on the roots of corn plants. As the microbes grow on plant roots, they accumulate nitrogen from the air and turn it into ammonia, which the plant then gathers through it roots.
The technology resembles how soybeans have always provided their own source of nitrogen.
Nitrogen has proven to be a great booster of corn plants, and synthetic nitrogen is applied in various ways to boost corn yields. If not properly managed by producers, a drawback to applied nitrogen is it becomes unstable and can end up in waterways as nitrate, which pollutes streams and rivers, while concentrations can contaminate drinking water.
Using microbes in crop production could revolutionize agriculture as we presently know it. While microbe research in corn production is in its infancy, it already is providing positive results. That is one of the primary reasons that Lisa Peterson of rural Osage has become involved in promoting and selling the product.
Peterson, who row-crop farms with her husband J.R. north of Osage, also does consulting work for Beck Ag. Her primary function with Beck Ag is helping agri-businesses promote their products through webinars and tele-conferences.
“I was hired to lead farmers in a webinar about Pivot Bio’s Proven when I first got interested in the product. Being in farming myself, I looked at the product and said this could be a game changer in Agriculture," she said. "We started using Proven on our farm in the spring of 2019. Proven showed a five bushels advantage on our farm in 2019, and in the fall of 2019 I became a sales representative for the company.
“Because of J.R. and my schedules, we don’t have time to side-dress our corn, so using Proven gives us an insurance policy. It’s a product that delivers nitrogen to the plants when the plants need it. We are already doing minimum-till for corn and no-till for soybeans, because we want to reduce soil compaction, and this system helps with fewer passes over a field.”
Peterson said that in 2020, they did block testing with the product in an 80 acre field and found a difference of from four to eight bushels yield advantage in areas where Proven had been applied. She said the first generation of microbes produce about 25 pounds of actual nitrogen per acre.
While Peterson’s farm is a heavier soil, researchers state that the product is even more advantageous where corn is grown on lighter soils where synthetic nitrogen is more likely to leach. With the root attached microbes producing the nitrogen, it won’t leach, which is a double benefit.
Also, microbe nitrogen production is not hindered by weather, and is stabilized so excess nitrogen won’t end up as nitrates in waterways and wells, Peterson said. The product can both cut the cost of applying synthetic nitrogen, and could be a game changer in water quality.
Peterson openly admits that test results from the 2019 trials varied among the Midwest universities that tested the product. In one of the nine trials conducted by universities, there was a loss of two bushels per acre where the product was applied, while the other eight trials showed a yield advantage of a half bushel up to fifteen bushels per acre.
The average increase in yield for the nine university trials was six bushels per acre. This was consistent with Peterson’s own farm field trials.
Microbes also has other advantages over synthetic applications, she said. It is applied in the furrow next to the corn seed, so once it is applied farmers will not have to fight weather conditions to apply nitrogen at a later date. Because the microbes are adhering directly to corn roots it will apply nitrogen consistently as plants grow. It uniformly performs in various soil types within a field, and is resistant to runoff and leaching. Another benefit is the microbe activity is greatest and produces the greatest amount of ammonia when the corn plants have their greatest need for nitrogen.
While the current generation of microbes only supplies about 25 pounds of nitrogen per acre, Peterson said higher levels is the goal.
“Research and development is trying to enhance the product in order to produce higher nitrogen levels," she said. "The second generation product was already in field trails in 2020. I hope that in the future Pivot Bio comes up with a product that will produce 50-75 pounds of nitrogen per acre.”