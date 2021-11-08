MercyOne recommends COVID-19 vaccine for mothers

According to a MercyOne North Iowa press release, a healthy mom leads to a healthy baby, and one way to keep mother and infant healthy is to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

When asked whether a woman who is trying to get pregnant, is pregnant or is breastfeeding should receive the vaccine, Dr. Garth Summers with MercyOne North Iowa Obstetrics and Gynecology said yes.

“The vaccination is recommended for all people who are eligible, including people who are trying to get pregnant, are pregnant, breastfeeding, or may become pregnant in the future,” he said in the release.

Pregnant women are at a higher risk to get ill with COVID-19 compared with non-pregnant women. MercyOne recommends getting vaccinated to avoid severe illness. Summers points out the vaccination has benefits for infants as well.

“The CDC and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recommend mothers receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” Summers said. “Numerous studies of vaccinated moms show COVID-19 antibodies passed in the umbilical cord blood of babies and the mother’s breastmilk.”

According to the release, none of the COVID-19 vaccines contain the live virus and cannot make anyone sick with COVID-19, including pregnant people and their babies, and it recommends patients to speak with their provider as soon as possible about getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

