MercyOne offers rapid COVID-19 testing across northern Iowa

Several MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center locations now offer rapid COVID-19 testing for symptomatic patients.

According to a MercyOne release, with a rapid COVID-19 test, results are available in as quickly as 20 minutes.

Individuals experiencing COVID-19 related symptoms must contact their primary care provider to schedule an in-person or telehealth visit to determine if COVID-19 testing is appropriate. According to the release, walk-in testing is not available.

COVID-19 symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, Sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea.

Individuals whose primary care provider is not located at one of the following MercyOne clinics may go online to schedule an appointment or walk-in at MercyOne Mason City Urgent Care.

Area clinics include Forest City Family Medicine, Clear Lake Family Medicine, Clear Lake Pediatric and Adolescent Care, Forest Park Family Medicine, Greene Family Medicine, Mason City Pediatric and Adolescent Care, Northwood Family Medicine, Rockford Family Medicine, Regency Family Medicine, and Sheffield Family Medicine.