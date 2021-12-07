MercyOne North Iowa Hospice marks 40 years

With a dream of Ann McGregor and the support of area communities, MercyOne developed end-of-life care in 1981 to support and serve patients and their families in north Iowa. Forty years later this care remains strong at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice.

The experienced and compassionate hospice team work to provide personalized care around-the-clock to meet the needs of their patients and families, according to a Mercy press release. Professionals and volunteers work together to manage symptoms so a person’s last days may be spent with dignity and quality, surrounded by their loved ones.

“Working as a hospice nurse, I get to know our patients and their families,” said Doreen Hanson, RN. “I love hearing stories about their lives and experiences. They often say these stories have not been shared for decades.”

MercyOne North Iowa Hospice serves Mason City and eight surrounding communities, including Mitchell County. Hospice care is a team approach with dedicated health care providers, the Hospice Board of Directors and volunteers all sharing ideas on how to provide the best care to our patients and their families. Trained hospice colleagues support patients and families with their emotional, physical and spiritual needs at the end of life.

“We are so grateful for our colleagues making such a positive difference in people’s lives at such a difficult time,” said MercyOne North Iowa Chief Nursing Officer Kim Chamberlin. “Our colleagues and board members live by the philosophy of Dame Cicely Saunders, the founder of modern hospice care, who said, ‘You matter because of who you are. You matter to the last moment of your life, and we will do all we can, not only to help you die peacefully, but also to live until you die.’”

Hospice care does not end at the death of a loved one, many services are available for families and children to deal with grieving process. To receive information about MercyOne North Iowa Hospice care, call 641-428-6208. To learn more of our history visit us online at https://www.mercyone.org/about-us/news-events/mercyone-north-iowa-hospice-celebrates-40-years-of-compassionate-care.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0