Memorial Day services schedule

Mitchell County will have a full complement of ceremonies as part of the Memorial Day weekend.

OSAGE

Brandon Parcel will be the featured speaker at the annual Memorial Day services in Osage on Monday, May 30.

On Saturday, May 28 at dusk there will be a cannon fire at the Osage Cemetery.

At 8 a.m. on Sunday, May 29 there will be an omelet breakfast at the American Legion in Osage.

At 10 a.m. on Monday, May 30 the parade will begin and the colors will be marched from the elevator to the Osage Cemetery, with the program following at 10:30 a.m. The invocation and benediction will be offered by Pastor Dixie Laube, United Church of Christ.

The Gettysburg Address will be recited by Osage High School graduating senior Loreal Scott. A rifle salute by the Post 278 Memorial Squad, and the playing of taps by Alexa Thyer, echo Ian Schwarting, will conclude the ceremonies.

In the case of inclement weather the parade will be cancelled and the program will be held in the auditorium of the Cedar River Complex.

ORCHARD

Memorial Day services on Monday, May 30 will be presented by the Orchard American Legion Post No. 641 and Auxiliary at the Stillwater Cemetery at 9:30 a.m., at Howardville Cemetery at 10 a.m. and at the Orchard Cemetery at 11 a.m.

Jan Tjaden, Pastor of the Orchard Congregational Church, will be the guest speaker at the Howardville and Orchard services. Philip Lack will say the Gettysburg Address. The roll call of the deceased veterans will be read. The placement of the wreath, playing of taps and a gun salute by the Honor Guard will be presented at each cemetery. The Avenue of Flags will be up at the Orchard Cemetery, weather permitting.

In case of rain, the service for the Orchard Cemetery will be at the Orchard Congregational Church in Orchard at 11 a.m.

A sloppy joe dinner will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Orchard Log Cabin.

ST. ANSGAR

• 8 a.m. – Emanuel Lutheran Cemetery

• 8:20 a.m. – Old Mill Road Bridge – veterans buried at sea

• 8:35 a.m. – First Lutheran Cemetery

• 9:30 a.m. – City Cemetery

• 10:30 a.m. – Toeterville Cemetery

• 11:15 a.m. – Mitchell Cemetery

• 11:30 a.m. – Freewill luncheon starts at the St. Ansgar American Legion

STACYVILLE

Join the Stacyville American Legion, Hale Penny Fuller Post 569, as we pay tribute to the brave men and women of our armed forces who sacrificed their lives to preserve and protect our freedom. Come along with us in as we make the rounds to our local cemeteries, honoring our veterans on Memorial Day.

The schedule is as follows:

• 9:30 a.m. – Visitation Cemetery

• 9:45 a.m. – Riverside Park - Stacyville

• 10:15 a.m. – Sacred Heart Cemetery – Meyer

• 10:30 a.m. – St. Patrick’s Cemetery – Wapsie

• 11 a.m. – Liberty Cemetery – Little Cedar

• 11:30 a.m. – St. John’s Cemetery – Johnsburg

• 12 p.m. – Stacyville Cemetery

• 12:15 p.m. – Veterans Memorial - Stacyville

As we close the events of the day, we pause to remember all our veterans and especially those still MIA. They shall not be forgotten.

GRAFTON

Memorial Day services will be held at the Grafton Cemetery beginning at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 30th.

Participating will be the American Legion Honor Guard and the St. Ansgar Middle School Band. Post Commander Philip Hackbart will conduct the services. The opening scripture and prayer will be led by the Rev. Dr. David E. Schafer, who will also read The Gettysburg address. Special music will be provided by Will Bartz.

This year's speaker will be Brian Huinker. Huinker is a 2005 graduate of St. Ansgar High School. He enlisted in the Marine Corps in 2007, trained as a motor transportation specialist, and served in Iraq in 2009 for nine months. He was honorably discharged in 2011. Huinker returned to college, graduating from Drake University with a double major in political science and law politics and society. Wanting to continue serving his country, in 2017 he began working with the CIA. In May 2022, Huinker moved with his wife Taylor and two children Wyatt and Lucy back to the area to be closer to family.

All are welcome to join us as we remember those who have served our country.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0