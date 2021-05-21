Memorial Day services return this year

In the case of inclement weather, the program will be held in the Cedar River Complex.

NEW HAVEN

American Legion Post #278 in Osage will hold Memorial Day services from 8-8:30 a.m. on Monday, May 31, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church Cemetery in New Haven.

ORCHARD

Memorial Day services on Monday, May 31 will be presented by the Orchard American Legion Post No. 641 and Auxiliary at the Stillwater Cemetery at 9:30 a.m., at Howardville Cemetery at 10 a.m. and at the Orchard Cemetery at 11 a.m.

Jan Tjaden of Floyd, Associate Pastor of the Orchard Congregational Church, will be the guest speaker at all three cemeteries. Philip Lack will recite the Gettysburg Address. The roll call of the deceased veterans will be read; the placement of the wreath, playing of taps and a gun salute by the Honor Guard will be presented at each cemetery. The Avenue of Flags will be up at the Orchard Cemetery on Friday evening, Saturday and Sunday, weather permitting.

In case of rain, the service for the Orchard Cemetery will be at the Orchard Congregational Church in Orchard at 11 a.m.