Memorial Day services return this year

OSAGE | After a year away due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mitchell County will have a full complement of ceremonies as part of the Memorial Day weekend.
OSAGE
Brandon Parcel, American Legion 4th District Vice Commander, will be the featured speaker at the annual Memorial Day services in Osage on Monday, May 31.
The American Legion Post #278 of Osage will begin the day by raising flags from 5:30-6:30 a.m. at the Osage Cemetery. A breakfast at the American Legion will follow from 6:30-7:30 a.m.
From 8-8:30 a.m., there will be a Memorial Day Service at St. Peter's Cemetery in New Haven.
The parade line-up begins at 9:30 a.m. at the Osage Cooperative Elevator. The parade begins at 10 a.m. and will travel north along Third Street North to the Osage Cemetery.
The annual Memorial Day program will begin at 10:30 a.m. The invocation and benediction will be offered by Senior Pastor Cindy Krause, Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, at the service.
The Gettysburg Address will be recited by Osage High School graduating senior Mary Miller.
Following Parcel's speech, a moment of silence will follow.
The VFW Ladies and Legion Auxiliary will also take part in the ceremony. A rifle salute by the Post 278 Memorial Squad, and the playing of taps by Matthew Johnson, echo Alexa Thyer, will conclude the ceremonies.
In the case of inclement weather, the program will be held in the Cedar River Complex.
NEW HAVEN
American Legion Post #278 in Osage will hold Memorial Day services from 8-8:30 a.m. on Monday, May 31, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church Cemetery in New Haven.
ORCHARD
Memorial Day services on Monday, May 31 will be presented by the Orchard American Legion Post No. 641 and Auxiliary at the Stillwater Cemetery at 9:30 a.m., at Howardville Cemetery at 10 a.m. and at the Orchard Cemetery at 11 a.m.
Jan Tjaden of Floyd, Associate Pastor of the Orchard Congregational Church, will be the guest speaker at all three cemeteries. Philip Lack will recite the Gettysburg Address. The roll call of the deceased veterans will be read; the placement of the wreath, playing of taps and a gun salute by the Honor Guard will be presented at each cemetery. The Avenue of Flags will be up at the Orchard Cemetery on Friday evening, Saturday and Sunday, weather permitting.
In case of rain, the service for the Orchard Cemetery will be at the Orchard Congregational Church in Orchard at 11 a.m.
A sloppy joe dinner will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Orchard Log Cabin. There will be a large tent to eat in, limited inside dining or carryout available. Cost for ages 13 through adults is $7, children age 5-12 is $3 and children ages 4 and under is free.
ST. ANSGAR
• 8 a.m. – Emanuel Lutheran Cemetery
• 8:15 a.m. – Old Mill Road Bridge
• 8:30 a.m. – First Lutheran Cemetery
• 9:30 a.m. – City Cemetery
• 10:30 a.m. – Toterville Cemetery
• 11 a.m. – Mitchell Cemetery
STACYVILLE
"Join the Stacyville American Legion, Hale Penny Fuller Post 569, as we pay tribute to the brave men and women of our armed forces who sacrificed their lives to preserve and protect our freedom."
Folks are invited to make the rounds to local cemeteries, honoring our veterans on Memorial Day.
The schedule is as follows:
• 8:45 a.m. – Legion Hall - coffee and rolls for participants
• 9:30 a.m. – Visitation Cemetery - Stacyville
• 9:45 a.m. – Riverside Park - Stacyville
• 10:15 a.m. – Sacred Heart Cemetery – Meyer
• 10:30 a.m. – St. Patrick’s Cemetery – Wapsie
• 11 a.m. – Liberty Cemetery – Little Cedar
• 11:30 a.m. – Union Cemetery - Stacyville
• 12 p.m. – Stacyville Cemetery
• 12:15 p.m. – Veterans Memorial - Stacyville
• 12:30 p.m. – Legion Hall – Stacyville (followed by a potluck lunch)
"As we close the events of the day, we pause to remember all our veterans and especially those still MIA. They shall not be forgotten."
GRAFTON
Memorial Day services will be held at the Grafton Cemetery on Monday, May 31, beginning at 10 a.m.
Participating will be the American Legion Honor Guard and the St. Ansgar Middle School Band. Post Commander Phil Hackbart will conduct the services. Pastor Solveig A.H. Zamzow will lead us in Scripture and Prayer. Memorial tributes will be read.
This year’s guest speaker will be Natalie (Braun) Gregerson, who is a native of Grafton, and the daughter of Chris and Teresa Braun. She graduated from St. Ansgar High School in 2009, NIACC in 2011, and continued her education at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, double-majoring in Business and Marketing Communications.
Gregerson works as the Marketing Officer for Capitol Bank in Madison, Wisconsin, and is also the owner of The Marketing Artisan, LLC. She and husband, Jake, currently reside in Dodgeville, Wisconsin. Jake will be providing special music for the service.